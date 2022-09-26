Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs police cruiser rear-ended at red light, suspect vehicle sped away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect vehicle sped away after rear-ending a local police cruiser. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a Colorado Springs police officer was stopped at a red light on N. Chelton and E. Pikes Peak. A black SUV with three unidentified men inside rear ended the marked police cruiser and drove rapidly away from the scene.
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
Family Dollar armed robbery suspect sought by Colorado Springs police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are hoping a surveillance photo can help them identify a suspect in an armed robbery. Police are reporting the first crime tied to the suspect pictured at the top of this article was carried out more than a month ago on Aug. 6 at the Family Dollar Store, 3770 Airport Road. In the first robbery, the suspect reportedly entered the store, took items and left without paying. The second robbery happened on Aug. 8, when police say the same suspect returned to the store and held an employee at gunpoint before leaving with cash.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near UCCS Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near UCCS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Austin Bluffs Parkway and Mallow Road near UCCS to a crash involving a car and motorcycle. The motorcyclist died on scene, although they have not yet been identified.
City of Colorado Springs approves minimum of $100,000 settlement tied to arrest at a protest in 2020
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of at least $100,000 in connection to the arrest of a woman more than two years ago. KKTV 11 News was at the scene on June 2, 2020 in the downtown Colorado Springs area when Tara Hadam reportedly confronted police officers during a protest along S. Nevada Avenue. Video of the incident in question can be watched at the top of this article. 11 News confirmed with the law firm representing Hadam, Frank Law Office LLC., that the vote in city council on Tuesday was tied to her arrest.
SWAT helps contact ‘person of interest’ tied to a Pueblo homicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police asked the public to avoid an area on the north side of the city on Wednesday. At about 11:30 a.m. police said SWAT was called to an incident taking place along W. 24th Street and West Road. The situation was over before 12:30 p.m.
1 person dead after hit-and-run crash in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash. Around 10 pm. Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded near the area of Academy and Maizeland to a car versus pedestrian crash. Police say the person was hit by a car and killed. That car fled the scene.
WATCH: City council approves utilities rate changes in Colorado Springs
Two juvenile suspects stole pickup truck at gunpoint, Colorado Springs police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects reportedly stole a pickup truck at gunpoint. Around 5:40 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Arroyo Apartments to a reported carjacking robbery. The complex is located on the 1400 block of Potter Drive near Palmer Park Blvd. and North Academy.
Police investigate suspicious package in Colorado Springs near North Academy and Flintridge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a suspicious package Monday afternoon. Police tell KKTV 11 News they received a call at about 2:36 p.m. for the package in question in an area close to the 4700 block of North Academy Boulevard. The area is near Flintridge Drive north of Palmer Park. The bomb squad was called to investigate.
Colorado Springs city council approves rate increase for natural gas and decrease for electric
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approved an increase to natural gas rates and a decrease to electric rates on Tuesday. Colorado Springs Utilities proposed the rate change at a city council work session Monday. The total impact of both on an average winter bill (December - February) would be an increase of about $5/month when compared to the same months in 2021. However, individual bill impacts vary depending on weather, household use and efficiency factors.
Pipe bomb found at a Colorado Safeway
LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities say an “actual” pipe bomb was found at a Colorado Safeway on Tuesday. At about 1:10 p.m. the Littleton Police Department asked the public to avoid the Safeway near Mineral Avenue and S. Broadway. The bomb squad was called to the scene and Littleton Police provided an update at about 2:30 p.m.
WATCH: Suspected child killer files lawsuit against El Paso County
El Paso County awarded $20.9 million to continue providing clean, drinking water
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County say it is taking more steps to make sure people in our area have access to clean, safe drinking water. The county announced it plans to use COVID relief funds on several projects across the county. Many local leaders say they would not be able to complete some of these projects without the grant.
Man suspected of robbing banks in Colorado Springs from 2020 to 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs arrested a man they believe is responsible for robbing banks from 2020 to September of 2022. The first robbery police tied 30-year-old Lorenzo Herrera to occurred on Oct. 15, 2020 at an ENT Credit Union along Jet Wing Drive. The most recent occurred on Sept. 8, 2022 at the Huntington Bank along N. Academy Boulevard. Investigators tied Herrera to five bank robberies.
Colorado Springs to pay minimum $100,000 settlement to woman who sued 5 city police officers
Crews respond to fire at Quail Creek Condos in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to a working fire at the Quail Creek Condos on Monday. The complex is located West of Oro Blanco Drive and south of N. Carefree Circle. The call came in at about 4:20 p.m. A firefighter at the scene told 11 News there was a small fire contained to one room. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Elderly driver injured after going down embankment onto train tracks in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An elderly driver is injured after going down an embankment onto train tracks. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the area of Nevada and Mill Street, south of downtown, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say a car went down an embankment and onto train tracks.
Dog likely dead and man seriously injured during RV fire in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is likely dead and a man has serious injuries following an RV fire in Pueblo County Monday night. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on the tragedy with the public Tuesday afternoon, stating deputies were called to the Wildhorse neighborhood on the north side of the county just before 11 p.m.
