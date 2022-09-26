ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Family Dollar armed robbery suspect sought by Colorado Springs police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are hoping a surveillance photo can help them identify a suspect in an armed robbery. Police are reporting the first crime tied to the suspect pictured at the top of this article was carried out more than a month ago on Aug. 6 at the Family Dollar Store, 3770 Airport Road. In the first robbery, the suspect reportedly entered the store, took items and left without paying. The second robbery happened on Aug. 8, when police say the same suspect returned to the store and held an employee at gunpoint before leaving with cash.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Motorcyclist killed in crash near UCCS Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near UCCS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Austin Bluffs Parkway and Mallow Road near UCCS to a crash involving a car and motorcycle. The motorcyclist died on scene, although they have not yet been identified.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Manitou Springs, CO
Government
City
Manitou Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KKTV

City of Colorado Springs approves minimum of $100,000 settlement tied to arrest at a protest in 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of at least $100,000 in connection to the arrest of a woman more than two years ago. KKTV 11 News was at the scene on June 2, 2020 in the downtown Colorado Springs area when Tara Hadam reportedly confronted police officers during a protest along S. Nevada Avenue. Video of the incident in question can be watched at the top of this article. 11 News confirmed with the law firm representing Hadam, Frank Law Office LLC., that the vote in city council on Tuesday was tied to her arrest.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pueblo Police#N Academy Flintridge
KKTV

Police investigate suspicious package in Colorado Springs near North Academy and Flintridge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a suspicious package Monday afternoon. Police tell KKTV 11 News they received a call at about 2:36 p.m. for the package in question in an area close to the 4700 block of North Academy Boulevard. The area is near Flintridge Drive north of Palmer Park. The bomb squad was called to investigate.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs city council approves rate increase for natural gas and decrease for electric

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approved an increase to natural gas rates and a decrease to electric rates on Tuesday. Colorado Springs Utilities proposed the rate change at a city council work session Monday. The total impact of both on an average winter bill (December - February) would be an increase of about $5/month when compared to the same months in 2021. However, individual bill impacts vary depending on weather, household use and efficiency factors.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KKTV

Pipe bomb found at a Colorado Safeway

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities say an “actual” pipe bomb was found at a Colorado Safeway on Tuesday. At about 1:10 p.m. the Littleton Police Department asked the public to avoid the Safeway near Mineral Avenue and S. Broadway. The bomb squad was called to the scene and Littleton Police provided an update at about 2:30 p.m.
LITTLETON, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Suspected child killer files lawsuit against El Paso County

Letecia Stauch, accused in death of stepson, files lawsuit for alleged mistreatment in jail. Colorado Springs to pay minimum $100,000 settlement to woman who sued 5 city police officers. Updated: 3 hours ago. Colorado Springs City Council votes to approve a settlement tied to the arrest of a protester. Updated:...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Man suspected of robbing banks in Colorado Springs from 2020 to 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs arrested a man they believe is responsible for robbing banks from 2020 to September of 2022. The first robbery police tied 30-year-old Lorenzo Herrera to occurred on Oct. 15, 2020 at an ENT Credit Union along Jet Wing Drive. The most recent occurred on Sept. 8, 2022 at the Huntington Bank along N. Academy Boulevard. Investigators tied Herrera to five bank robberies.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crews respond to fire at Quail Creek Condos in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to a working fire at the Quail Creek Condos on Monday. The complex is located West of Oro Blanco Drive and south of N. Carefree Circle. The call came in at about 4:20 p.m. A firefighter at the scene told 11 News there was a small fire contained to one room. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Dog likely dead and man seriously injured during RV fire in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is likely dead and a man has serious injuries following an RV fire in Pueblo County Monday night. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on the tragedy with the public Tuesday afternoon, stating deputies were called to the Wildhorse neighborhood on the north side of the county just before 11 p.m.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy