Sobriety checkpoint planned in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will host a sobriety checkpoint this week in Roane County.

The checkpoint is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 119 in front og the HG Energy Business parking lot in Spencer, according to the WVSP.

Troopers say an alternate checkpoint site has been designated along U.S. Route 33 in front of the First National Bank drive through in Spencer.

The WVSP says the focus of the checkpoint is checking for any drivers who are driving under the influence, but troopers will also be watching for reckless driving, speeding and seatbelt violations during the checkpoint.

Troopers urge anyone who sees drunk or reckless driving, criminal violations or stranded drivers to use the *77 system to report it. Those driving should remember to use a hands-free cellular device to contact *77.

