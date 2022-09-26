Read full article on original website
New Silent Hill Game Shows Up In Korea, Titled 'The Short Message'
Someone really needs to put us out of our misery. For months now, numerous leaks have hinted towards the existence of several new Silent Hill games. Just a few weeks ago, leaked footage revealed what certainly looked like a Silent Hill 2 remake which is thought to be in the works at Bloober Team. It’s also believed that a franchise reboot is on the way, but little else is known about this except that it could be set in the UK. The problem is, nothing has been confirmed but today, more fuel has been added to the fire.
Dead Space Remake Team Showed Diehard Fans the Game Every Six Weeks in Early Development
Dead Space developers used diehard fans to help keep them on track. During a new blog post, creative director Roman Campos-Oriola revealed that the Dead Space remake devs consulted with their very own community council every six weeks. “Really, really early in development, we started discussions with some members of...
Diablo Immortal: Everything Added In The Forgotten Nightmares Update
"Diablo Immortal" enraged hardcore "Diablo" fans upon release due to its controversial pay-to-win aspects and mobile-centric gameplay. Still, the controversy hasn't slowed the game down. Blizzard has been continuously pumping out new content for players via mini-updates that more or less bring the same type of content to gamers every two weeks. For example, update patch 1.5.5 brought a Season Four Battle Pass, a new Helliquary Boss, and a limited-time event. However, a massive new update is on its way to "Diablo Immortal," bringing a ton of new content for players to enjoy on top of the standard fortnightly changes players expect.
After Over Two Decades, The Sega Dreamcast Is Getting A New Upgrade
Veteran gamers may recall 2001 as one of those rare, historic years when the trajectory of the video game industry well and truly changed forever. It was the year that Nintendo finally followed up the Nintendo 64 with the GameCube, Microsoft made its bold debut into the console market with the very first Xbox, and Sega ended production of the failed Dreamcast and exited the gaming hardware race for good. In many ways, the Dreamcast was an unfortunate casualty of Sega's biggest mistakes and its unique hardware and killer library of games were never given a true chance to shine. However, none of that has stopped Dreamware Enterprises in its bid to create a brand-new accessory for the system nearly 20 years after its discontinuation.
Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake - What We Know So Far
While the announcement of the long awaited "Breath of the Wild" sequel "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" took the highlight of the Sept. 13, 2022 Nintendo Direct, fans couldn't help but notice (per Sportskeeda) that the rest of the announcement was conspicuously taken over by a single genre: farming simulators. With a whopping total of four new farming simulators announced for the Switch in one Direct, it seems we're entering a new golden era of cozy farming games.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Shovel Knight Dig?
The original "Shovel Knight" released in 2014 to rave reviews from critics. The charming indie platformer was a hit with gamers and, when its various campaigns were compiled into one package with "Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove," the collection quickly earned a place among the best Switch games of all time. Since then, Yacht Club Games has collaborated with developer Nitrome to bring players a new entry in the series with "Shovel Knight Dig," which was first announced way back in 2019.
Ubisoft Job Listing Hints At New Approach To Splinter Cell
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you feel like it's been forever since the last "Splinter Cell" game was released, you wouldn't be far off. The last time an entry from Ubisoft's signature Tom Clancy-endorsed stealth series went gold was all the way back in 2013 when "Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist" released. Since then, despite calls from the fanbase to bring the series back, the "Splinter Cell" franchise has remained mostly dormant, with the only significant release being the "Firewall" novel back in March 2022. However, after being dormant for nearly a decade, it seems that Ubisoft might be ready to bring the iconic Sam Fisher back into the field in the near future.
2021's Biggest Gaming Flop Is Getting A Second Chance Thanks To Netflix
"Cyberpunk 2077," an open-world action RPG from the developers of "The Witcher," was one of the biggest flops of 2021. Sales for the game fell off the map shortly after launch and CD Projekt Red has been working to fix the game — and its reputation — since. Now, the game has experienced a nice resurgence in its player base and it's partially thanks to Netflix. Netflix has released an anime called "Cyberpunk Edgerunners," made in partnership with Studio Trigger, best known for making "Kill La Kill." The anime takes place in the same world as the game, using the world building to tell its own story.
The Real Reason The Sega Game Gear Was A Failure
For every video game console that becomes a massive success, there are plenty of consoles that are catastrophic failures. Even some solid devices just make a dent with gamers. Case in point: the Sega Game Gear. The Game Gear was touted as a portable alternative to the massively successful Sega...
Why Upcoming Marvel Games Won't Share A Universe
Marvel has invaded almost every form of media at this point, and video games are no exception. However, unlike Marvel films and television shows that all exist in one cinematic universe, each Marvel video game has historically created its own unique universe (per Entertainment Weekly). So, for example, Iron Man doesn't swoop in to "Marvel's Spider-Man," nor did Spider-Man show up in the recent "Guardians of the Galaxy" game.
Skull & Bones Just Got Hit With Yet Another Delay
Ubisoft's pirate game "Skull & Bones" has once again been delayed, this time setting its horizons on a 2023 release date. Announced via a tweet on the official "Skull & Bones" account, the game's release will be moving from Nov. 8, the day the "Skull & Bones" graphic novel releases, to March 9, 2023. As for the explanation for why the game needed to be delayed again, the post cited a need to improve upon the game based on feedback from some insiders testing the game. The post did tease an open beta coming sometime in the future, although nothing specific was revealed.
The Lesser-Known N64 3D Platformer That Was Made By Sucker Punch
Sucker Punch Productions may be known by most as the developer behind the "Sly Cooper" series and the critically-acclaimed "Ghost of Tsushima," but its place in the industry was established well before that. Its first game, "Rocket: Robot on Wheels," was an underrated gem on the Nintendo 64. Published by...
Fortnite Anime Legends Pack: What's Included?
Those having a hard time deciding which specific "Fortnite" skin or emote to buy, fear not — the game's team has announced that a new value bundle of cosmetics is going on sale. Titled the Anime Legends Pack, the bundle features a slew of skins, harvesting tools, and back blings, all rendered in the cel-shaded style of other recent anime-inspired skins like Goku and Vegeta from the "Fortnite x Dragon Ball" crossover event. Priced at $19.99, the pack is set to release in retail stores on October 14 and for digital purchase on October 22 (via Epic Games).
Is Trombone Champ Coming To Nintendo Switch?
It's possible that during the mad rush over the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, gamers might not have heard about a small indie game that rose to great success on Steam. As reported by Kotaku, the wacky rhythm game "Trombone Champ" managed to become one of Steam's top 10 selling games as players discovered the quirky rhythm game.
How GTA 6 Fans Are Already Putting The Game's Leaked Map Together
In the early hours of September 18, fans of the "Grand Theft Auto" series were treated to an unexpected and unauthorized treat. After years of speculation, a massive leak pertaining to the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6" was released on the GTA Forums. The data breach gave fans tons of sneak peeks at Rockstar's in-development title, such as the reveal of two main characters and glimpses into some of the smaller gameplay features. But among the bigger revelations brought about from the leaks was the confirmation of its setting, which is a modern day version of Vice City — a location many are already trying to recreate.
Rose Wasn't Always The Main Character Of The Resident Evil Village DLC
As it turns out, Rose Winters — the daughter of "Resident Evil 7" and "Village" protagonist Ethan Winters — wasn't always planned to be the main character of the aforementioned game's upcoming DLC expansion. Originally, the DLC now known as "Shadows of Rose" was going to follow a fan favorite classic "Resident Evil" character.
Final Fantasy Was A Last-Ditch Effort At Gaming Success For Its Creator
"Final Fantasy" is one of the most recognizable franchises in the gaming world. Since the first game was released back in 1987, it has grown into a colossal property with millions of devoted fans. While it might have thrown out turn-based combat, the upcoming "Final Fantasy 16," which might be closer than we realized, is hotly anticipated by many hoping to once again journey into the fantastical world of Square Enix's blockbuster series.
Everything We Know About Videogamedunkey's New Game Publisher, Bigmode
YouTuber videogamedunkey has been talking about and reviewing games since 2010. His often funny, sometimes serious videos highlight what he believes are some of the best games in the industry and call out some of the biggest disappointments. Over the last decade, Dunkey's passion has helped him amass a following of millions of subscribers and now he's looking to use his knowledge and influence to help aspiring game developers bring great games to the public.
Dead By Daylight: The 2 Best And 2 Worst Killers
"Dead by Daylight" has changed a lot over the years, with a recent major update completely upending the meta for survivor mains. But the same questions about the game have persisted: which perks should you choose? Which killer is best? Should you boop that friendly Pig?. The answer to the...
Respawn Takes A Stand Against Toxic Apex Legends Players
Respawn, the developer behind "Titanfall" and "Apex Legends," has released a statement calling out toxic players in the "Apex Legends" community. Respawn tweeted the statement during Season 14 of "Apex Legends," saying there has been a trend of players going beyond constructive criticism into full-on harassment of the developers working at Respawn.
