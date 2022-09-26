Read full article on original website
It's not just the Buffalo Bills' defense that is dealing with injuries. The offense is banged up as well. Head coach Sean McDermott just gave a rundown on his team's offensive health, and it's not pretty. Via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, McDermott said offensive lineman Tommy Doyle is out for the season with a torn ACL and another offensive lineman, Ryan Bates, is in concussion protocol.
The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
The Buffalo Bills were the preseason Super Bowl favorites coming into the new year, and their first two games were so impressive that some people were openly wondering if they could go undefeated. So much for that. The Bills ran into another undefeated in Week 3 when they traveled to south Florida to play the Miami Dolphins, and it was the Dolphins that came away with a wild 21-19 victory.
The Miami Dolphins pulled out an impressive win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday despite both teams dealing with injuries. Throughout the Week 3 contest, Josh Allen and company were able to move the ball up and down the field as much as they wanted, but Miami’s defense stiffened up when it came to along them to enter the end zone. Buffalo’s offense totaled just under 500 yards, but their drives only resulted in points three times.
The Buffalo Bills, quite literally, were beaten up against the Miami Dolphins. In Week 3, the injury bug bit the Bills during their 21-19 loss. Entering the game, Buffalo was already shorthanded as they missed several starters such as safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Now the list grows as...
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver has missed time due to an ankle injury. There is a suggestion that Oliver’s ankle was either re-injured or worse than previously thought. According to Bills blogger and physical therapist known as “Banged Up Bills” on Twitter, Oliver gave a worthwhile glimpse on...
The Buffalo Bills lost their first game of the season Sunday, dropping a tough 21-19 decision to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills comeback attempt fell just short as Josh Allen and the offense failed to get one last snap off to set up a game-winning field goal. Afterward, Allen and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shared a hug on the field and exchanged some words.
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season in disappointing fashion as an underdog Miami Dolphins side took a home victory, 21-19, in Week 3. Despite the loss, however, Josh Allen, Von Miller, and the rest of the Bills squad can only see the silver lining in this early test.
After weeks of hard-fought matchups leading to clinching the American League Central and securing a spot in the playoffs, the Guardians are finally starting to soak in all of their accomplishments.
