Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County
Police say they found an 82-year-old man at the bottom of basement stairs and that one of his sons killed him.
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
wfxrtv.com
Deaths in Virginia Department facility, suspects indicted
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two suspects, who have been connected with separate inmate deaths inside the Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC) facilities, have been indicted. According to officials, Justin Crenshaw, 34, was indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation for the death of Gregory Pierce, 47. They say the incident occurred at Wallens Ridge State Prison on Nov. 20, 2021.
Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field
Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
Charge dismissed against Virginia soldier who took military vehicle on joyride
A criminal charge filed earlier this year against the same Virginia soldier who infamously took an armored military vehicle on a joyride through central Virginia has been dismissed.
WJLA
Va. teen pens heartbreaking apology to mom after wrecking her car. Now, he needs your help
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Hundreds of people have donated to an Alexandria family who asked the community for help in purchasing a vehicle. As of Wednesday, the family has raised $5,000. A Fairfax County, Va. teen wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mom on GoFundMe after he wrecked her...
Pedestrian walking in the road hit by car, killed in Manassas crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while walking in the road on Tuesday evening in Manassas.
fox5dc.com
Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
Police investigating suspected Road Rage incident near Oxon Hill
(Oxon Hill, MD) – Maryland State Police continue investigating an alleged road rage shooting that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Prince George’s County. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Volkswagen 4-door sedan with tinted windows. The driver is described as a black male, 20-30 years old, with slight facial hair. It […]
Suspect in DC murder of Baltimore man shot at officers, police say
The man suspected of shooting and killing a Baltimore man who was installing solar panels in Washington, D.C. in August is on the run after shooting at officers Tuesday morning, DC Metropolitan Police said. Officers responded at 6:22 a.m. to the 5300 block of Ames Street in Northeast after a woman called 911 and reported seeing 27-year-old Avery Miler, police said. When responding officers spotted the suspect, Miler allegedly fired shots at the officers and then fled into a residential building. A SWAT team assisted as police closed off several blocks around the 5300-block of Ames Street NE, not far from the Prince...
WAVY News 10
Local and national groups deploy to help Floridians
WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. Local and national groups deploy to help Floridians. ODU Rallies for first Sun Belt win against Arkansas …. Norfolk City Council votes to revoke Scotty Quixx’s …. Man sustains life-threatening injuries following …. Friday Night Flights top ten plays of the week. Beam...
Police searching for Woodbridge home invader who injured man, stole money
Police are searching for a home invader who assaulted a Woodbridge man in his home before taking his money on Saturday.
Woman hit by car while running from police in Prince William
A pedestrian who ran into traffic fleeing police on Wednesday night in Woodbridge was hit and injured by a car.
Police tighten perimeter around NE DC neighborhood after homicide suspect shoots at officers
WASHINGTON — An armed suspect wanted on murder charges shot at police officers before running away into a residential building in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning, according to DC Police. Officials are keeping a tight perimeter around the neighborhood where he was last seen. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) received...
News 3 Investigates: Police fail to submit images of missing Virginia children
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s public database, there are roughly 500 children reported missing in Virginia.
Two suspects indicted for separate inmate deaths at Virginia prisons
The Virginia Department of Corrections has announced that two suspects connected to separate inmate deaths inside different facilities have been indicted.
mocoshow.com
FBI Seeking Info About “Red Hat Guy” Who is Wanted For Montgomery County Bank Robbery
The Baltimore office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has tweeted that it’s “seeking info about the “Red Hat Guy”, wanted for committing a bank robbery on September 16, 2022, in Silver Spring, Maryland. The suspect displayed a black handgun and is described as a White male, 50 to 60 years old, and 6’0″ to 6’2″ (tweet below)”
Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home
A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.
State Police offering $25,000 reward for catalytic converter theft information
Mandated in the United States in 1975, catalytic converters neutralize harmful gases found in engine exhaust and are bolted to the underside of vehicles. They can be removed in just a few minutes, most commonly by sawing through the pipes on either side.
