The man suspected of shooting and killing a Baltimore man who was installing solar panels in Washington, D.C. in August is on the run after shooting at officers Tuesday morning, DC Metropolitan Police said. Officers responded at 6:22 a.m. to the 5300 block of Ames Street in Northeast after a woman called 911 and reported seeing 27-year-old Avery Miler, police said. When responding officers spotted the suspect, Miler allegedly fired shots at the officers and then fled into a residential building. A SWAT team assisted as police closed off several blocks around the 5300-block of Ames Street NE, not far from the Prince...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO