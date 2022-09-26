Read full article on original website
Related
Slime Rancher 2: Where To Find Batty Slimes
"Slime Rancher 2" is a cozy game in the same vein as "Animal Crossing," (although it doesn't have a multiplayer mode.) It allows players to take on the role of Beatrix LeBeau as she roams the vibrant, pastel-colored Far, Far Range, wrangling alien slimes with her vacpack and building up a ranch to raise, feed and breed them. It's the kind of game where players can quickly lose hours exploring the environment and building up their ranch, but the game's main feature is the slimes themselves.
Does Slime Rancher 2 Have Multiplayer?
Some describe the "Slime Rancher" series as a "Pokemon" meets "Stardew Valley" farming game. It doesn't have multiplayer modes like they do, though. No slime battles or co-op ranching. Many Steam reviewers report having an excellent time parent-child bonding while playing, but that's as much "multiplayer" as they were able to get. Now, with "Slime Rancher 2" in early access, long-time fans are wondering if developer Monomi Park finally figured out how to make multiplayer work.
NME
‘Under The Waves’ is an intriguing aquatic adventure where all is not as it seems
Under The Waves opens with your character sinking gently down to the North Sea’s bed. Though protagonist Stan spends the descent chatting away with his boss, it’s difficult to pay attention to their harmless banter as the gorgeous setting to developer Parallel Studio’s upcoming narrative adventure unfurls before you.
Trombone Champ: What's The True Meaning Behind The Baboons?
It seems like one of the fastest ways for an indie game to go viral on Twitter is to be as absurd as possible. Just over a month after the internet went wild for "Squirrel with a Gun," "Trombone Champ" has taken the Twittersphere by storm (via Washington Post). While it may look like a garden-variety rhythm game at first glance, the unique premise of "Trombone Champ" is that players have to move a cursor up and down the screen in an attempt to hit notes — much like a real-life trombone player might manipulate their hands while playing the actual instrument. The result? Auditory travesty and absolute hilarity, as demonstrated by PCGamer and many other Twitter accounts that have jumped to join the trombone train. Moreover, "Trombone Champ" works with the Steam Deck gyro controls, allowing even more slapstick renditions of Beethoven's "Fifth Symphony."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Return To Monkey Island: How To Solve The Mop Puzzle
"Return to Monkey Island," the long-awaited sequel from the original creators of "The Secret of Monkey Island" has finally arrived. This modern take on the point-and-click genre still has some of the classic pitfalls — which include some puzzles that require impressive leaps in logic. The reviews for "Return to Monkey Island" have all said the same thing, praising the great puzzles and the game's charming sense of humor. The title even takes a hilarious shot at "The Elder Scrolls" series via a set of horse armor which, as players might have guessed, does absolutely nothing.
Fae Farm - What We Know So Far
Farming simulators have been a frequent talking point for the gaming community in 2022. In fact, the genre was so prevalent in the September 2022 Nintendo Direct that people took to Twitter and joked that the entire event was for farming games. However, it's likely been a full year of excitement for fans of the genre. With announcements for unique entries like "Harvestella," Square Enix's version of a fantasy farm sim, and "Lightyear Frontier," the farming sim on another planet, there have been more options than ever for fans of the genre.
Polluted Salmon and Filet of Werewolf Perfect Pair for Halloween
If you are tired of wrapping premade dough around anything and calling it a mummy, here are two unique recipes that will scare your guests as they dig in for another bite.
This space MMO looks like Halo and Starfield had a beautiful baby
Earth from Another Sun might be hot stuff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have you tried… solving VR puzzles in space with Red Matter 2
Test your brain among the stars in virtual reality
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0