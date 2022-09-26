Read full article on original website
Robert Black, 75; incomplete
Robert Black, 75; incomplete
Robert Thomas Black, 75, of Newport, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Lenton Dunston Jr., 78; private service
Lenton Dunston, Jr., 78 of Swansboro, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at Carteret Healthcare in Morehead City. Services will be private per family request.
Daniel Hoback, 68; incomplete
Daniel Hoback, 68; incomplete
Daniel “Danny” Hoback, 68, of Newport, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Barbara Jones, 88; service October 2
Barbara “Bobbie” Fulcher Jones, 88, of Irvington, Virginia, passed away on September 22, 2022. Bobbie was born to Norman H. & Vienna Fulcher on August 25,1934 in Marshallberg, North Carolina. She grew up and lived in Marshallberg until meeting the love of her life, Wesley “Wes” McAden Jones, Jr. and married on March 7, 1953.
John Romano Jr., 81; incomplete
John Romano Jr., 81; incomplete
John Michael Romano Jr, 81, of Newport, died Monday, September 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Linda Huston,74; private service
Linda Huston,74; private service
Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, died Sunday September 25, at home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 26, 27 & 28
Wayne Dean, 80, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Penny Boudreaux, Beaufort. Penny Jo Boudreaux,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Janice Lawrence, 84; service September 29
Janice “Annette” Merrill Lawrence, 84, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home, spending her last days surrounded by family and friends. She was loved by many and was the anchor of her family. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday,...
David Schrock, 66; incomplete
David Schrock, 66; incomplete
David Stephen Schrock, 66, of Morehead City, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Wesley Squires Sr., 89; incomplete
Wesley Squires Sr., 89; incomplete
Wesley Squires Sr., 89, of Otway, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Services for Wesley will be held at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness at a date to be announced. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online...
John Brown, 52; service October 1
John Brown, 52; service October 1
John Franklin Brown, 52, of Newport, passed away September 20th, 2022, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh. He is survived by his wife, Anita Brown; stepson, Dace Darden; mother, Carolyn Brown; sister, Diane Bisesi; brother, Steve Brown, and wife, Lori; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. John was preceded in...
Matthew Rushing, 43; incomplete
Matthew Rushing, 43; incomplete
Matthew Paul Rushing, 43, of Newport, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Faye Baker, 83; service September 29
Faye Davis Baker, 83, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 29, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 28, at Munden Funeral Home.
Betty Murray, 84; private service
Betty Murray, 84; private service
Betty Atkins Murray, 84, of Emerald Isle, died Thursday, September 22,2022. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org....
