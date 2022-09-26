ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan woman victim of $660 Facebook scam

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 22-year-old woman reported she was the victim of a Facebook scam Friday, Sept. 23. Officers filed a fraud report, which listed the woman as the victim after she sent $660 to an unknown suspect and didn’t get the money back. The transaction took place over Facebook Marketplace, according to the Riley […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Police capture wanted Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man wanted in connection to July homicide charged with murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man wanted in connection to a July homicide has been booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail and charged with murder. Emmanuel Rashad Walker, 35, of Topeka, the man who was wanted in connection to the July homicide of Kirk Sexton, 34, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Aggravated burglary on Red Fox Lane; Salina man arrested

A Salina man was arrested after an aggravated burglary incident in southeast Salina early Monday evening. When a 62-year-old Salina woman returned to her home on Red Fox Lane at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, she heard a door at the back of the house slam shut, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
KSNT

Missing Wamego girl may be in Manhattan, police say

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile on Tuesday. According to the WPD, Sarah White, 17, of Wamego, left her home several days ago and has not been back since. White is believed to be in the Manhattan area.
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. authorities investigating vehicle/pedestrian accident east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County authorities are investigating involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that happened east of Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating an injury accident in the 8100 block of SE Highway 40. The Sheriff’s Office says the person was hit by a vehicle. The accident is under investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas State Collegian

Crash at Denison and Platt blocks traffic

A crash at the intersection of Denison Avenue and Platt Street blocked traffic on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was called in at 12:58 p.m., Aaron Wintermote, Riley County Police Department public information officer, said. Wintermote said both cars were towed within an hour of the crash. RCPD, alongside the K-State...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 28

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anguish, Brandon Alan; 30; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beal, Michael...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Leawood man arrested after Manhattan domestic violence incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leawood man was arrested in Manhattan after a domestic violence incident over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of aggravated domestic battery. When...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

New details released after child hit on local highway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

K-9 Tyrann apprehends local man after chase in S. Salina

A local man with known felony warrants was apprehended by K-9 Tyrann after leading police on a chase through part of south Salina early Sunday. Officers were sent to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street at approximately 12:10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a disorderly subject.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Salina South student arrested in latest threat case

UPDATE 4:11 p.m. Tuesday: The Salina Police Department this afternoon announced that an arrest has been made in connection to a threatening statement written on a women's bathroom wall at Salina South High School. Following is the statement issued this afternoon by the Salina Police Department. On September 26, 2022,...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

One arrested after shots fired in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested after shots were fired in Southwest Topeka and the suspect was found over the weekend. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Justin Ryan Russell, 41, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 25, after a shooting in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia convenience store robbed at gunpoint

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is looking for two men that robbed the Circle K convenience store Sunday at 3:30 a.m. According to the Emporia Police Department, two men entered the store and one was holding a rifle, while the other removed less than $1,000 worth of items from the store. Police said […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

3 adults, 3 minors arrested after drug-related offenses in Council Grove

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Three adults and three minors have been arrested after various drug-related offenses in Council Grove. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 2:05 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, officers conducted a search warrant at 28 North Neosho St. Apartment 4. As a result, it said Kevin Wiegand, of Council Grove, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
