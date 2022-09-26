The PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. Then in August, Sony decided to take the unprecedented decision and increased the console’s price in the UK. While we’re used to seeing consoles gradually fall in price as they age, the PlayStation 5 is doing the opposite. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation announced that it would be increasing the price of both the PS5 disc and digital edition...

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO