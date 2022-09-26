ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

ComicBook

PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch

PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
techeblog.com

Gamer Couple Get Married and Celebrate with SEGA Mega Drive / Genesis Wedding Cake

Analogue’s Mega SG may be able to play nearly all SEGA Mega Drive / Genesis cartridges, but nothing beats owning the actual console. This held true for a gamer couple who recently got married in Japan, as they decided to celebrate with a wedding cake modeled after the console, complete with the CD-ROM attachment as well as a Sonic & Amy cartridge topper.
SVG

Minecraft: How To Change Your Username

"Minecraft" remains one of the greatest success stories in the gaming industry, growing from a small indie idea into an ultra-popular sandbox game that enthralled a whole generation. Though the game's reputation has certainly had its ups and downs due to the shady actions of its creator — as well as a few other controversies, like a bizarre R-rating in other territories — "Minecraft" remains a genre-defining industry behemoth that other games could learn a great deal from.
People

Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 50 Best Early Deals

We’ve got all the details on the brand new event Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12. The Prime Early Access Sale will offer hundreds of thousands of deals.It'll also offer Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list, which will showcase the event's best deals. Here, shoppers will discover tons of discounts from their favorite brands, like Samsung, KitchenAid, and iRobot.Curated gift guides will be available to help shoppers prepare for the holidays.This sale is exclusive to Prime members,...
SVG

Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ComicBook

OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft

Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Console Rumor Shot Down by Microsoft

Microsoft has shot down recent rumors associated with a new model of the Xbox Series X console. Within the past week, a new commercial from Logitech seemed to suggest that a white version of the Xbox Series X could be releasing at some point in the future. And while this idea is one that excited a number of potential Xbox Series X buyers, Microsoft has now made clear that it has no plans to release a white model of the hardware.
Polygon

Super Mario Maker 2 creator releases ‘Super Mario Bros. 5’ after 7 years of work

It finally happened, “Super Mario Bros. 5” is here! And by “here” we actually mean “fully realized and created inside Super Mario Maker 2 by a fan, not Nintendo.”. It’s been 32 years since Nintendo launched Super Mario World — the last truly classic Mario Bros. platformer before the modern era — in Japan. Since then we’ve gotten numerous 3D Mario games, modern 2D “New” Super Mario Bros. games, and even Mario games where you can make other Mario games.
SVG

The Lesser-Known N64 3D Platformer That Was Made By Sucker Punch

Sucker Punch Productions may be known by most as the developer behind the "Sly Cooper" series and the critically-acclaimed "Ghost of Tsushima," but its place in the industry was established well before that. Its first game, "Rocket: Robot on Wheels," was an underrated gem on the Nintendo 64. Published by...
SVG

Is Trombone Champ Coming To Nintendo Switch?

It's possible that during the mad rush over the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, gamers might not have heard about a small indie game that rose to great success on Steam. As reported by Kotaku, the wacky rhythm game "Trombone Champ" managed to become one of Steam's top 10 selling games as players discovered the quirky rhythm game.
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

The PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. Then in August, Sony decided to take the unprecedented decision and increased the console’s price in the UK. While we’re used to seeing consoles gradually fall in price as they age, the PlayStation 5 is doing the opposite. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation announced that it would be increasing the price of both the PS5 disc and digital edition...
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Gets Another New Set of Retro Freebies

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers once again have a new set of free icons to claim based on the original Nintendo Entertainment System. This week the company added options based on a handful of games for the system, including Metroid, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. Last week, fans had the option of snagging icons based on the original NES console design and the Japanese Famicom. This time around, fans can find icons based on the redesigned NES hardware released late in the system's lifespan. The top-loading version of the console is a lot less iconic, so some Nintendo fans might not be as familiar with the design!
SVG

How To Factory Reset Your PS4

A factory reset of a PlayStation 4 – which may soon stop receiving new games – is usually a reliable option to fix whatever problems the console may have. Before taking this step, however, users need to do a few things to make setting up the console less of a hassle in the aftermath.
SVG

The Hidden Way You Never Knew Your Steam Deck Could Be Used

The Steam Deck is the Nintendo Switch-like handheld that PC gamers have waited for. As a portable PC with internet browser support, the Steam Deck can use emulators in ways that other systems can't. As revealed by YouTuber GameXData, you can even emulate 3DS games such as "Pokémon X and Y" on the Steam Deck.
SVG

Is Dead By Daylight Cross-Platform?

"Dead By Daylight" — the survival horror game that spawned a bizarre dating sim spinoff — is still going strong since its release in 2016, breaking 50 million players as of March 2022. As producer Mathieu Côté explained to Forbes, the title even found an unexpected audience in Japan, becoming popular enough to receive its own themed café in Tokyo that ran during the majority of August 2021 (via The Famicast). With ongoing updates and additions of more horror classics, it doesn't look like "Dead By Daylight" is going to slow down anytime soon.
SVG

SVG

