Tahlequah, OK

NSU garners grant

By Glenn Schroeder
 2 days ago
Northeastern State University has received an Oklahoma Impact Partnership grant from the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development to promote high demand careers in the supply chain industry.

NSU and corporate partner Premier Logistics were among six 2022 Impact Partnership Grant recipients announced this year.

Overall, the pair was awarded more than $164,000. Premier Logistics has a consortium of supply chain logistics companies, community partners, and education partners who help make a significant and lasting contribution to the workforce in this industry.

Dr. Janet Buzzard is NSU’s Dean of the College Business and Techology. “These grants give business and higher education an opportunity to work together to promote high demand careers that are hard to fill positions in the workforce.”

This is the second grant NSU and Premier Logistics have received to help grow workforce opportunities in the supply chain industry.

