ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sven-Goran Eriksson names Harry Kane as only England player he’d take in his Golden Generation team

By Tony Robertson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5FQt_0iAftkMl00

SVEN-GORAN ERIKSSON has declared England captain Harry Kane is the only player he would take in the golden generation team.

Kane is close to overtaking Wayne Rooney's record as England's all-time leading goalscorer and his other attributes mean Eriksson would have loved to have him during the golden generation era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ijgc8_0iAftkMl00
Sven Goran Eriksson managed the England national team between 2001 and 2006 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wz7v8_0iAftkMl00
Harry Kane is the only player who would get into the golden generation according to Eriksson Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EjY0i_0iAftkMl00
Each of Eriksson's attempts to win an international trophy ended at the quarter-final stage Credit: AFP

Speaking to BoyleSports, Eriksson said: "If there was one player I’d love to have playing for me from this current England team, it’s very easy, Harry Kane.

"He is a golden goalscorer, wherever he plays and you always need that.

"He's not only a goalscorer, he's a target player, he can make assists, he's big, he's a good header, good feet, he's strong, not the quickest in the world but he's quick.

"He has everything and he could be the one who wins the World Cup for England and maybe he'll be the top goalscorer at this World Cup. Every team needs a player like that.

"It's only one of them, he's very special. I like him and I suppose he will be one of the most important players for England."

Eriksson, 74, managed England for five years between 2001 and 2006.

At his disposal, he had what many believe to be the most talented set of players England have ever produced.

But the Three Lions never progressed beyond the quarter-finals in any of the three tournaments they participated in under the Swede.

The likes of Rooney, Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Joe Cole and Michael Owen among others were not enough for England to clinch international glory again.

Erikkson went on to explain Kane would add much-needed depth to his star-studded squad.

Ahead of tonight's game against Germany, Eriksson also added: "To lose against Germany, for England, is always a little bit dramatic.

"But I think for England it’s a very, very good game just before the World Cup, a very good test."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
David Beckham
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Paul Scholes
Person
Michael Owen
Person
Joe Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Sven#Golden Generation#Goran#Uk#The Three Lions#Swede
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle handed FIVE major fitness boosts with Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes fit to face Fulham this weekend and Allan Saint-Maximin hopeful of making the bench... but £60m forward Alexander Isak is OUT

Newcastle have been handed a much-needed quintet of fitness boosts ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham - but that is offset against injuries to £60million club-record signing Alexander Isak, Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie. Sportsmail understands both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are ready to declare themselves fit for...
SOCCER
SkySports

World Cup: England squad for Qatar voted by Sky Sports writers | Harry Maguire out of XI, Jude Bellingham starts

Which players should make the 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar and who's first on the plane?. Following the conclusion of England's dismal Nations League campaign, the composition of England's World Cup squad is bound to be the dominant talking point through the next month before Gareth Southgate names his provisional selection on October 20.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Bukayo Saka hits top form ahead of crucial Tottenham clash

For the last two seasons, Bukayo Saka has been a revelation since breaking into the Arsenal first team, and has rightly been voted as the Player of the Season twice in a row. But, with the Gunners sitting pretty at top of the League so far in this campaign, Saka has not really been in his best form and has looked a little jaded, although the opposing defenders do try to give him as little room as possible, which has given our other attackers more freedom to roam.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success

England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
FIFA
The Independent

Gareth Southgate pinning England World Cup hopes on his Harry Maguire rebuilding job

Harry Maguire’s timing was off, in more ways than one. As he clattered into Jamal Musiala, he conceded a penalty and reopened a debate; if, that is, it was ever closed.For Gareth Southgate, as for many others, the decision is simple. The differences are firstly that Southgate is England manager and his view carries more weight. And secondly, while many another would omit Maguire, Southgate is adamant he is central to his plans.He framed Maguire’s presence as being in the national interest. “I know everybody says he’s important to me, he’s important to us. It’s us. It’s not me....
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
774K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy