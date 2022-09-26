Read full article on original website
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by FansLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
JOBS・
TechCrunch
AmazeVR wants to scale its virtual concert platform with $17M funding
Like other industries, the entertainment sector was affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Many music artists had to cancel or push back their live events during the pandemic. Some artists and music agencies have shifted to virtual or online concerts to compensate for those canceled events. AmazeVR is betting that virtual shows, which have become popular among artists and fans since the pandemic, are going to take over the entertainment industry.
TechCrunch
Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move
Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
TechCrunch
Calendly, the $3B+ scheduling startup, acquires Prelude to drive into the recruitment sector
Prior to the deal, Prelude — which originally launched under the less elusive name “Interview Schedule” — had raised just $2.4 million, from investors that included Sam and Jack Altman, Fuel Capital, Elad Gil and more. Financial terms of this deal are not being disclosed, but Prelude says that it has “hundreds” of customers, including One Media, Duolingo, Cloudflare and Samsara.
Motley Fool
3 Top Recommendations for New Investors
MAA isn't a sexy 10-bagger, but it’s steady and reliable: the perfect foundation for any new investor. Gladstone Land's diversification makes it a good addition to most portfolios. American Tower's reliability, track record, and growth opportunities are hard to beat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
furninfo.com
TMM the Media Matters Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth
Pictured L to R: Dawn Brinson and Kathy Wall. TMM The Media Matters, a full-service marketing, branding, communications and public relations firm rooted in the home furnishings, décor and interior design industries, has announced a leadership transition as it enters its next phase of growth. President Kathy Wall will step into the role of founder and advisor and Dawn Brinson has been promoted to president, effective October 1, 2022.
geekwire.com
Amazon Web Services inks licensing deal with Seattle startup Intentionet, developers of Batfish
Amazon has signed a licensing deal with a small Seattle startup called Intentionet, the company behind the Batfish open source project that helps engineers design and test networks. Batfish will become an open source project managed by Amazon Web Services and remain available under the same open source license. An...
Hillicon Valley — Tech firms slammed on Brazilian misinformation
A new report found that Meta and YouTube are failing to take action against content spreading false claims about Brazil’s election despite their commitments to remove election misinformation. Meanwhile, hackers breached the content management system of Fast Company, a monthly business and tech magazine, on Tuesday evening. This is...
Digital Trends
How to leave a team on Microsoft Teams
Microsoft’s popular business collaboration platform is a common choice for companies, volunteer projects, and more — especially if you’re already using Office 365 features. The ability to quickly join a group; find the right teams; and start discussion channels, chats, or video is a bonus for all users.
Instacart Debuts Employee Wellness Perks to Court Business Customers
Among other moves to expand its audience, Instacart is now targeting businesses with a range of initiatives focused on employee health. Amid a range of features and promotions included in its new “Instacart Health” initiative announced Wednesday (Sept. 28), the grocery technology giant has introduced a business nutrition benefit called Fresh Funds.
TechCrunch
3 ways to implement a product-led sales motion to unleash PLG’s revenue potential
But developing and launching a product through this model doesn’t guarantee success. The traditional top-down enterprise sales model just doesn’t work with the self-serve, freemium user bases of PLG, which can see thousands of sign-ups per day. Blanket email or marketing campaigns aren’t targeted enough, and a 1:1 sales approach just won’t scale.
cryptopotato.com
Kitsumon Launches NFT Land Sale in Partnership With Top NFT and Gaming Platforms
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 27th September 2022]. After a successful IDO and INO, Kitsumon is pleased to announce details of the highly anticipated NFT land sale in partnership with top gaming and NFT platforms, including:. Babylons. BalthazarDAO. DareNFT. ScottyBeam. FantomStarter. DAOLauncher. Liquidifty. GameStation. Synapse Network. Land in...
TechCrunch
Building startups in public has an end date
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha asked: How does the “build in public” mindset impact the way that startups are built? Alex and Natasha chatted through the difference between building in public, going direct, startup PR and just straight-up hype.
TechCrunch
YC-backed fintech Numida raises $12.3M led by Serena Ventures to extend loans to MSMEs beyond Uganda
To bridge the gap, Uganda-based fintech Numida, has opted to focus its digital lending business on small enterprises as part of its strategy for driving financial inclusion in emerging markets. Spurred by an increase in demand for its services, Numida is currently eyeing growth opportunities beyond Uganda saying that it...
The Top 10 Startups to Work for in 2022, According to LinkedIn
The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in America as startup companies continue to dominate the business marketplace and give people hope for their next billion dollar idea. Apple, Facebook,...
crowdfundinsider.com
NAB Ventures Leads $6M Investment in Fintech Platform Thriday
Thriday, the “all-in-one” financial management platform, takes another leap on its mission to become the fastest way for SMEs “to manage their banking, accounting, and tax with a circa $6 million pre-Series A round led by NAB Ventures and significant participation from existing investor Lempriere Capital.”. This...
TechCrunch
Kumo aims to bring predictive AI to the enterprise with $18M in fresh capital
Kumo’s platform works specifically with graph neural networks, a class of AI system for processing data that can be represented as a series of graphs. Graphs in this context refer to mathematical constructs made up of vertices (also called nodes) that are connected by edges (or lines). Graphs can be used to model relations and processes in social, IT and even biological systems. For example, the link structure of a website can be represented by a graph where the vertices stand in for webpages and the edges represent links from one page to another.
geekwire.com
In the hybrid work era, tech companies experiment with new office layouts
Many tech companies are reducing their real estate footprints as they adopt permanent hybrid work policies spurred by the pandemic. They’re also rethinking how existing space is designed and used as the physical office becomes more about gathering and collaborating in this new era of work. Zillow Group was...
blockchain.news
Dubai Seeks to Become Hub of Metaverse
Dubai has set the ball rolling to improve people’s lives and render creative solutions by positioning itself as the global capital of Web3 through its new blockchain and metaverse technology, according to local media outlet Gulf Today. Launched its Metaverse Strategy Plan in July, Dubai sees it as a...
World Screen News
Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Leadership for France, Benelux & Africa
Warner Bros. Discovery has put in place the leadership team for the France, Benelux and Africa region under Pierre Branco. Romain Carbonne will manage the insights and research teams across the region. Guillaume Coffin will lead affiliate sales, ad sales and content licensing for the region. Yves Elalouf will lead the retail business for the region across home entertainment (video, games and digital) and consumer products.
