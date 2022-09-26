ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Governor McMaster to be in Greer Monday night

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

As the general election approaches, candidates are out more speaking to voter groups. Governor Henry McMaster will be in Greenville County speaking at an event titled "Victory Kickoff".

Monday night's event is being presented by the Pickens County Town Hall Republican club and the 4th District Republican club. The event is set to begin at 7 PM at the Historic Greer Depot.

Live video of the event will begin at 7 PM and can be found at WWW. PickensCountyTownHall.Com and the Pickens County Town Hall YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMN7zjRsvOE

