12-year-old girl shoots herself and her father in murder pact

A 12-year-old girl allegedly shot herself and her father on Tuesday night in an alleged murder pact that she made with another girl in which they planned to kill their families and pets, according to authorities.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office shared the news in a Facebook post, saying that officers responded to the scene in Weatherford just before midnight on Tuesday.

Deputies reported finding the girl lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head and a gun underneath her, the post said. Inside the Parker County house was the girl's father, who had a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

The sheriff's office said that it is believed the girl shot her father, left the house, then shot herself. The two were transported to local hospitals, but their conditions are unknown.

According to the sheriff's office, the shootings were a part of a murder plot the girl made with another girl in Lufkin, Texas, weeks prior. The two were planning to murder their families and then run away together to Georgia.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office shared that while the girl in Weatherford shot her father, the girl in Lufkin was not able to go through her end of the pact, which allegedly involved her killing her father.

Investigators have charged the Lufkin girl with criminal conspiracy in the planning of the alleged murder plot. Lufkin Police are also investigating the incident.

Russ Authier, the Parker County Sheriff, said that "due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles, and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited."

The identity of the 38-year-old father or his daughter has not been released, nor has the identity of the other girl she made the pact with, who lives about 230 miles away.

