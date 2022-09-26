ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

John Cena sets Make-A-Wish world record

By Joe Hiti Audacy
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfgqP_0iAftQf700

Wrestling legend and movie star John Cena is more than just a meme, as he is now the world record holder for granting wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Cena has now granted 650 wishes for children with critical illnesses, according to a press release from Guinness World Records .

The wrestler, who also holds 13 WWE championships, granted his first wish in 2002 and has had a longstanding relationship with the non-profit ever since.

Cena, who has also had a successful career in acting, starring in HBO’s “Peacemaker,” first joined professional wrestling in 1999. During his tenure as a wrestler, he has become one of the most successful in the sport.

In 2012, Cena was a part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s 1,000th wish, according to the release. Cena also holds the title of being the most often requested celebrity to meet.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Calls John Cena a Real-Life Superhero, Explains Why WWE Is Looking for the Next Cena

Paul Heyman recently spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report and explained why WWE is looking for its next John Cena within its developmental system. But he didn't say it was in order to find another multi-time WrestleMania main eventer with more than a dozen world championship reigns, but rather as an ideal ambassador for the WWE. He went so far as to call Cena, who recently set the world record for most wishes granted via the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a real-life superhero.
WWE
411mania.com

Jimmy Korderas Recalls How the WWE Royal Rumble 2005 Finish Was Supposed to End

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recalled the finish to the Royal Rumble match at the 2005 event, where both John Cena and Batista went over the top rope at much the same time. This led to an improvised finish with Vince McMahon coming out and inadvertently tearing both of his quad muscles. Below are some highlights of Korderas discussing the finish:
WWE
PWMania

Candice LeRae Makes Surprise WWE Return, Debuts on RAW (Video)

Former NXT star Candice LeRae has returned to WWE. After the recent return of her husband Johnny Gargano on WWE RAW, LeRae made her first appearance for the brand this week. On RAW, LeRae made her surprise comeback and competed in a match against Nikki A.S.H. Since she was expecting...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cena
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Roman Reigns' Status For WWE SmackDown Season Premiere

Those who are wondering when Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance will be, now have the answer. Back in May, news broke that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would take on a lighter schedule after signing a new deal with WWE. The reports were indeed true, as Reigns hasn't been seen on several episodes of "RAW" and "SmackDown" over the past few months. He's even missed premium live events such as Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Surprise Return Sets Up Future WWE Showdown

He’s back. There are all kinds of stars on the WWE roster and some of them are all time legends. WWE knows how to present those wrestlers on a less frequent basis for the sake of keeping them looking strong and it can mean a lot to see those wrestlers show up again every so often. That was the case again this week as a star returned and looks ready for his next big showdown.
WWE
msn.com

His greatest victory! John Cena sets incredible world record

John Cena has a choke hold on one of the world's greatest records. The wrestler-turned-actor has broken the record for most Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes granted with 650, Guinness World Record recently announced. No one else is even remotely close to John's heartwarming record. In a tweet, Guinness said the "Peacemaker"...
WWE
msn.com

Backstage News On WWE Trying To Keep Candice LaRae's Return A Surprise

This past Monday night on "Raw," WWE fans were delighted to the return and call-up of former "NXT" star and wife of Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae. The surprise energy continued when LeRae went on to wrestle on the show, defeating Nikki A.S.H. in her first match back. According to Fightful...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Guinness World Records#Combat#Wwe#Hbo#Audacy
Yardbarker

PHOTO: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins train with former WWE stars

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins recently trained with The Bollywood Boyz, also known as "The Singh Brothers" in WWE with Gurv & Harv Sihra becoming Sunil & Samir Singh. The former WWE 24/7 Champions noted on Twitter that they were with the WWE power couple. They wrote in the caption,...
WWE
Yardbarker

Trish Stratus teases secret WWE project

Trish Stratus is one of the pioneers of what fans see today with women’s wrestling, as she was known for being able to go in the ring alongside the likes of Lita, Molly Holly, Victoria, Mickie James, and others. She paved the way for the current generation of wrestlers.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

MJF Reveals His Professional Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Maxwell Jacob Friedman remains the talk of the professional wrestling town. The 26-year-old star made his long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling in the final moments of AEW All Out earlier this month after taking a sabbatical for the entire summer. That time off was not just away from the ring, but away from the public eye entirely. MJF conducted no interviews, went radio silent on social media, and was barely seen in public. Now that he's back on television, MJF is also back is all aforementioned facets. The self-proclaimed generational talent gave numerous lengthy sit-down interviews in the week leading up to AEW Grand Slam, and while there were some topics that he could not comment on, MJF offered insight into how he views the wrestling industry.
WWE
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy