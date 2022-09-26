Ohio State football bowl projections: Michigan and the Buckeyes in the Playoff?

Ohio State football opened its Big Ten schedule in dominant fashion.

The Buckeyes blasted Wisconsin in its conference opener 52-21 at home Saturday night and come into Saturday's matchup against Rutgers as the No. 3 team in the country.

With how Ohio State has performed through the first four weeks, where will the Buckeyes play come bowl season?

Get inside Ohio State football info:Join the Ohio State football insider text group with Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman

Jaxon Smith-Njigba plans return:'I'll be back sooner than later': Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba updates injury status

Recruits react to OSU's latest win:'They looked scary good:' Recruits react to Ohio State's dominant win vs. Wisconsin

Here's a look at bowl projections prior to the Buckeyes' Week 5 game against Rutgers.

Action Network

After Ohio State and Michigan each earned wins to begin their Big Ten schedules, Action Network's Brett McMurphy said both teams could be in the hunt for a national championship.

He has both Ohio State and Michigan in the College Football Playoff, with the Buckeyes as one-point favorites in the Fiesta Bowl against Alabama and the Wolverines as 9.5-point underdogs against Georgia in the Peach Bowl. However, McMurphy has both Ohio State and Michigan losing in the semifinal.

CBS Sports

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has Ohio State returning to Glendale, Arizona, facing No. 3 Alabama as a two-seed in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl. No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson are projected on the other side of the bracket in the Peach Bowl.

ESPN

ESPN college football reporters Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach remain on the same page when it comes to Ohio State.

Both have the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff facing Alabama in the Fiesta Bowl with Georgia taking on Clemson on the other side in the Peach Bowl.

However, Schlabach has the Buckeyes beating the Crimson Tide to return to the national championship against Georgia, while Bonagura has Ohio State losing in the semifinal.

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts