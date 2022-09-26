ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

B1G Honors Tory Taylor, Kaevon Merriweather

By Iowa Sports Information
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49J563_0iAft6L400

Hawkeyes Pick Up Conference Player of Week Awards Monday

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa junior punter Tory Taylor and senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather have earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors following Iowa’s 27-10 road win at Rutgers. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office, with Taylor earning special teams recognition and Merriweather sharing the defensive honor.

Taylor earns the Big Ten honor for the second time this season (South Dakota State), and third time in his career, for his punting. He averaged 42.6 yards on five punts at Rutgers, with a long of 51 yards. Four of his punts were downed inside the Rutgers 20 with the Hawkeyes winning the field position battle. Rutgers had just one punt return for negative two yards.

The Melbourne, Australia, native was tabbed preseason second-team All-America by Athlon Sports and was named to the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List. He was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award in 2021, while earning honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades.

Merriweather, a native of Belleville, Michigan (Belleville High School), earns his first Big Ten honor. He recovered and returned a Rutgers fumble 30 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. It was the eighth fumble return for a touchdown and fifth longest in school history. Later in the contest, he collected his first interception of the season, returning the theft 33 yards. He also had three tackles and one pass break-up on a fourth-down play in the fourth quarter.

Iowa (3-1, 1-0) hosts No. 4 Michigan (4-0, 1-0) in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 11:05 a.m. CT. The game is sold out and will be televised nationally on FOX and broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

Michigan’s Football Coach Said What About Iowa?

This Saturday the Iowa Hawkeyes have one of their toughest matchups of the season. They take on the Michigan Wolverines who entered this week as the 4th ranked team in the country. While this season has been off to a pretty good start for the Hawkeyes, minus the one loss on the season to ISU, I think it would be fair to say Hawkeye fans are still waiting for the team to play a complete game.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
City
Melbourne, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
State
South Dakota State
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
IOWA CITY, IA
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kinnick magic: Iowa looking to claim latest top-5 victim at home during visit from Michigan

Kinnick Stadium has not been an easy place for opposing teams to play over the years, especially for top 5 teams. No. 4 Michigan is up next on Iowa’s schedule. The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman showed what has happened in Iowa’s last six home games against top 5 teams. It hasn’t gone as planned for the away team in recent history. Jim Harbaugh has even said that Kinnick is where top 5 teams go to die.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Athlon Sports#American Football#College Football#Iowa University Of Iowa#The Big Ten Conference
97X

We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa’s public universities report a decline in conduct violations on campus

Iowa’s three public universities reported conduct violations and criminal offenses decreased over the past year at the state Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 14. At the meeting, student life representatives from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa agreed conduct numbers have gone down, partially crediting the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on student behavior.
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Did I Dance With Luke Bryan’s Wife?

Luke Bryan returned to Iowa for the 13th year for his Farm Tour. Last year, the 'American Idol' judge held his Iowa leg of the tour in Cedar Rapids. This time around, he brought it back around to Boone for the second to last show of the Farm Tour. The...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
KWQC

David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Solon man among two people injured in Tama County accident

A Solon man was among two people injured in a Tama County car accident Monday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2013 Ford F-450 became disabled and was forced to park in the right lane of westbound Highway 30 near Tama just after 8am. A westbound semi being driven by 63-year-old John Perkins of Eagle River, Wisconsin struck the unoccupied vehicle from behind, then jackknifed into the median and caught fire. Perkins was pulled from the cab by first responders and taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, His condition has not been released.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
991
Followers
855
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy