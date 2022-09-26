Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Golden Raiders And Redwings Tie In Boys Soccer
Sheboygan North and South battled to a 1-all tie last night in FRCC Boys Soccer. Elsewhere, it was De Pere shutting out host Manitowoc Lincoln 8-0. Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran, the #1 team in State Division-4, blanked Random Lake 2-0 and Fox Valley Lutheran defeated Denmark 8-1.
seehafernews.com
State Ranked Ships Volleyball Team Blanks Notre Dame
In FRCC Girls Volleyball action last night, Manitowoc Lincoln swept 3 consecutive sets from Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay. The Ships, who are rated #6 again this week in the State Large School Coaches Poll, improve to 20-and-6 on the season, including 4-and-0 in conference and in a 1st place tie with Bay Port.
seehafernews.com
Ships & Jets Netters Drop Dual Tennis Matches
Manitowoc Lincoln fell to visiting Bay Port 4-to-3 in a dual tennis match at Lincoln Park yesterday afternoon (September 27th). The Ships earned victories at #1 singles from Olivia Minikel (6-1, 6-1) and at #4 singles from Molly Forkins (6-4, 3-6, and 10-7). Manitowoc’s top doubles team of Hannah Dvorak...
seehafernews.com
Undefeated Two Rivers Moves Up In Coach’s Football Poll
The Two Rivers Raiders move up one place from number ten to ninth in this week’s wissports.net Coach’s High School Football Poll. Coach Kevin Shillcox’ s team rolled Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 56 to 8 last Friday night to improve to 6 and 0 on the season. With the...
seehafernews.com
HSHS Hospitals to Host “Blessing of the Animals” in Green Bay, Sheboygan and Oconto Falls
On October 4th, people all over the world celebrate the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi. St. Francis is known as the patron saint of animals. HSHS hospitals in the area will be celebrating St. Francis in a very special way. HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green...
seehafernews.com
Blue Bombers And Falcons Lead EWC Tennis Standings
Entering the last week of conference play, Kohler and Sheboygan Falls share first place in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference Girls Tennis standings. Both are undefeated at 8-0. According to a press release from EWC Commissioner Peter Kittel, the final round of matches includes the Roncalli-Two Rivers co-op hosting Kewaskum, Kiel traveling to Kewaunee and Sheboygan Falls at Kohler to determine the team champion.
seehafernews.com
Badger-5 Double Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold at Sheboygan Falls Kwik Trip
A winning Badger-5 lottery ticket was sold in Sheboygan Falls. This was more than just a normal win, as, during September, the Wisconsin Lottery was giving all winning tickets a one-in-two chance of doubling the winnings. The ticket sold at the unspecified Kwik Trip was one of those tickets. It...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay City Leaders Debating the Fate of a Century Old Railroad Bridge
The fate of a century-old railroad bridge in Green Bay is being discussed. A new engineering report states that the Porlier Pier, which overlooks the Fox River up the road from St. Vincent Hospital, is structurally unsound, and should either be demolished, replaced, or removed. The Pier was initially built...
wearegreenbay.com
Seth’s Coffee expands to third location in the Fox Valley
(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!. Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.
Party stores saying goodbye to Fond du Lac community
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The party is coming to an end at one longtime Fond du Lac business. “Everybody comes in and they’re so excited to talk with you about their weddings their baby showers all of these events that they have coming up in their lives,” said Casey Mueller who is the […]
NBC26
Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site
NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay indoor skatepark finds a new home in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been months since the Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) lost its indoor skate park. In late March, the non-profit was given 60 days to move out of its building on S. Ashland Ave. in Green Bay. Now the search for a new home...
wearegreenbay.com
After two years, popular restaurant makes return to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents may have remembered it when it was off Main Avenue in De Pere, or more recently when it was in downtown Green Bay, but the Black & Tan Grille is back. Black & Tan Grille is located at 130 East Walnut Street in...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah woman killed in collision with dump truck
Highs today will remain cool... mainly mid 50s. Discover Green Bay says this bid is different from the city's other efforts in the past.
matadornetwork.com
Why You Need to Plan a Trip to Door County, Wisconsin, the ‘Cape Cod of the Midwest’
Only about 30,000 people live in Door County Wisconsin, yet more than two million visitors a year typically journey to this spot on the peninsula between Lake Michigan and Green Bay. Some come in as part of a road trip from Chicago, while others travel from farther away to see what’s become known as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest.” Attracted to the region’s many parks, outdoor activities, beautiful shorelines, art scene, and local food culture, most tourists make their way to Door County in the late summer and early fall.
wearegreenbay.com
Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
seehafernews.com
Neenah Woman Killed in Calumet County Crash
A Neenah woman has been pronounced dead following a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to the crash site on Highway 114 AT State Park Road just after 7:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The unnamed 52-year-old woman was traveling east on the Highway as the...
whby.com
Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin
CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
seehafernews.com
MPSD Board of Education to Discuss Lincoln Baseball Trip, Long Term Capital Improvements
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education is scheduled to have a special meeting tonight. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room in the District Office, where they will start by receiving a personnel report and on district activity. The Board will also read...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Packers to bump Holiday Parade; city responds to poll worker shortage; DEI panel, council to meet
Welcome to the Sept. 26 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 36th issue of 2022. The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee has invited Common Council members to its monthly meeting Monday. DEI...
