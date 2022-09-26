ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Golden Raiders And Redwings Tie In Boys Soccer

Sheboygan North and South battled to a 1-all tie last night in FRCC Boys Soccer. Elsewhere, it was De Pere shutting out host Manitowoc Lincoln 8-0. Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran, the #1 team in State Division-4, blanked Random Lake 2-0 and Fox Valley Lutheran defeated Denmark 8-1.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

State Ranked Ships Volleyball Team Blanks Notre Dame

In FRCC Girls Volleyball action last night, Manitowoc Lincoln swept 3 consecutive sets from Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay. The Ships, who are rated #6 again this week in the State Large School Coaches Poll, improve to 20-and-6 on the season, including 4-and-0 in conference and in a 1st place tie with Bay Port.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Ships & Jets Netters Drop Dual Tennis Matches

Manitowoc Lincoln fell to visiting Bay Port 4-to-3 in a dual tennis match at Lincoln Park yesterday afternoon (September 27th). The Ships earned victories at #1 singles from Olivia Minikel (6-1, 6-1) and at #4 singles from Molly Forkins (6-4, 3-6, and 10-7). Manitowoc’s top doubles team of Hannah Dvorak...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Undefeated Two Rivers Moves Up In Coach’s Football Poll

The Two Rivers Raiders move up one place from number ten to ninth in this week’s wissports.net Coach’s High School Football Poll. Coach Kevin Shillcox’ s team rolled Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 56 to 8 last Friday night to improve to 6 and 0 on the season. With the...
TWO RIVERS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Manitowoc, WI
Sports
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Mason, WI
seehafernews.com

Blue Bombers And Falcons Lead EWC Tennis Standings

Entering the last week of conference play, Kohler and Sheboygan Falls share first place in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference Girls Tennis standings. Both are undefeated at 8-0. According to a press release from EWC Commissioner Peter Kittel, the final round of matches includes the Roncalli-Two Rivers co-op hosting Kewaskum, Kiel traveling to Kewaunee and Sheboygan Falls at Kohler to determine the team champion.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay City Leaders Debating the Fate of a Century Old Railroad Bridge

The fate of a century-old railroad bridge in Green Bay is being discussed. A new engineering report states that the Porlier Pier, which overlooks the Fox River up the road from St. Vincent Hospital, is structurally unsound, and should either be demolished, replaced, or removed. The Pier was initially built...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meadow Links Golf Course
wearegreenbay.com

Seth’s Coffee expands to third location in the Fox Valley

(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!. Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Party stores saying goodbye to Fond du Lac community

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The party is coming to an end at one longtime Fond du Lac business. “Everybody comes in and they’re so excited to talk with you about their weddings their baby showers all of these events that they have coming up in their lives,” said Casey Mueller who is the […]
FOND DU LAC, WI
NBC26

Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site

NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay indoor skatepark finds a new home in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been months since the Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) lost its indoor skate park. In late March, the non-profit was given 60 days to move out of its building on S. Ashland Ave. in Green Bay. Now the search for a new home...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
matadornetwork.com

Why You Need to Plan a Trip to Door County, Wisconsin, the ‘Cape Cod of the Midwest’

Only about 30,000 people live in Door County Wisconsin, yet more than two million visitors a year typically journey to this spot on the peninsula between Lake Michigan and Green Bay. Some come in as part of a road trip from Chicago, while others travel from farther away to see what’s become known as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest.” Attracted to the region’s many parks, outdoor activities, beautiful shorelines, art scene, and local food culture, most tourists make their way to Door County in the late summer and early fall.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Neenah Woman Killed in Calumet County Crash

A Neenah woman has been pronounced dead following a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to the crash site on Highway 114 AT State Park Road just after 7:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The unnamed 52-year-old woman was traveling east on the Highway as the...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin

CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy