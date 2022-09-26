Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board needs to know what parents want to see in the new School Superintendent. All counties spend a lot of money on consulting firms to drop new surveys when hiring for these types of executives. Civility Localized is searching for our answers between September 26 to December 13, 2022 in Mecklenburg County. Gathering community input in an authentic and inclusive manner is critical for the school board superintendent search process. According to Salary.com School Superintendents salary is $170,544 as of August 29, 2022. But other articles reference salaries between $139,310 and $205,787, but what razzle and dazzle do they need to have? The primary role of any superintendent is to develop and maintain your school budget. The essence of a School Superintendent is to be excellent with money in the budget.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO