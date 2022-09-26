ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badin, NC

Stanly News & Press

Bell named Pfeiffer Alumni Association president

When David Bell was a rising senior at Chesterfield (S.C.) High School, he attended a conference on human relations sponsored by the service organization Civitan International. Several students from Pfeiffer College served as counselors at the conference, and before long, they were talking up their school. Bell was excited by...
MISENHEIMER, NC
Stanly News & Press

History Center, SCC partnership event rescheduled

The Stanly County History Center’s event scheduled for Oct. 1 has been rescheduled. Due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, the center’s event with Stanly Community College is now scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. SCC will bring its excavator simulator to the history center’s parking...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

New Superintendent In Mecklenburg County

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board needs to know what parents want to see in the new School Superintendent. All counties spend a lot of money on consulting firms to drop new surveys when hiring for these types of executives. Civility Localized is searching for our answers between September 26 to December 13, 2022 in Mecklenburg County. Gathering community input in an authentic and inclusive manner is critical for the school board superintendent search process. According to Salary.com School Superintendents salary is $170,544 as of August 29, 2022. But other articles reference salaries between $139,310 and $205,787, but what razzle and dazzle do they need to have? The primary role of any superintendent is to develop and maintain your school budget. The essence of a School Superintendent is to be excellent with money in the budget.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
City
Badin, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly organization named 5-star hospice

Hospice of Stanly has been officially named a 5-star hospice by the Centers for Medicare/Medicaid Services (CMS). The distinguished score places the organization in the top 10% of hospices on a national scale with only 195 hospices achieving this score out of 2,026 hospice care agencies eligible to receive a score.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Union Chapel UMC offers meal

Union Chapel United Methodist Church, US Highway 52 South, Albemarle (across from the fairgrounds), will sell plates of half a barbecued chicken, homemade potato salad, green beans, roll and dessert for $12. They will be available beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 7, with dine-in, carryout or delivery for orders of...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Birth Announcements for August 2022

The following births were recorded in Stanly County in August:. • Damian Ryxton Arroyo Jaimes was born August 26 at Atrium Health Stanly to Maritza Arroyo Jaimes. • Aliou Wahab Bah was born August 24 at Atrium Health Stanly to Mamadou Mouctar Bah and Mouna Boiro. • Colson Kade Burchette...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
healthleadersmedia.com

Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina

If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
HARRISBURG, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Reunion planned for South Iredell's state championship football team

South Iredell High School will hold a 10-year reunion for the 2012 2AA state championship-winning football team on Oct. 14. The school is hosting coaches, players, cheerleaders, the athletic trainer and athletic director from that season. They will be recognized at halftime of the Kannapolis A.L. Brown game but will have a meet and greet prior to the contest.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
247Sports

All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team

Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hurricane Ian Impacts Local HS Football Schedules

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, several area high schools football games have been rescheduled. This list will be updated as more information becomes available. All Varsity football games will be played on Thursday, September 29th. The JV football games will be moved to Monday, October 3rd. (Gaston County...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kannapolisnc.gov

New Development Coming to Kannapolis

Insite Properties Projects $500 Million in Private Investment. During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more. This goal of creating a healthy and vibrant economy has come to fruition and has resulted in generating thousands of jobs and opportunities for dozens of small businesses, and industries of all sizes. Companies like Amazon, Gordon Food, Linder, Zipline, Prime Beverage, and others are now part of our community.
KANNAPOLIS, NC

