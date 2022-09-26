ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

WVU comes back, draws with Kansas

Rodriguez, McCutcheon head WVU en route to a clutch draw. West Virginia women’s soccer came back from two goals down to steal a 2-2 draw with Kansas in Morgantown on Friday. The Mountaineers (4-3-5, 1-0-2 Big 12) scored the final two goals after dominating with 60 percent of the game’s ball possession. That didn’t mean they dominated the match, though, as Kansas netted its two goals in the beginning of the second half just 33 seconds apart.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU Rifle Opens Season Saturday vs. Memphis

The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opens its 2022-23 season on Saturday, Oct. 1, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 14 Memphis at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. Saturday’s contest against the Tigers is set for 9 a.m. ET, and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU faces Texas for first Big 12 road test

After winless start, Mountaineers have a shot to go above even against the Longhorns. West Virginia football makes its first Big 12 road trip of the season on Saturday when it faces Texas at the Longhorns’ Darrell K. Royal Stadium. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show

The Mountaineers are back on the road this weekend heading to the Lone Star State to face the Texas Longhorns. Gold and Blue Nation will preview that matchup and more coming up on a brand new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi close the book on WVU’s win over Virginia Tech and look ahead to the Mountaineers’ clash with the Longhorns.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU’s Big 12 home opener set for Friday night

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown to open its home conference slate as it welcomes Kansas to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. ET. It’s Mountaineer Kids Club Night, with special appearances from Kids Club mascot Musket and balloon animal...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mountaineers Kick Off 2022-23 Campaign with Celebratory Weekend

The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams kick off the 2022-23 campaign with the annual Gold-Blue Meet on Saturday, October 1, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. The annual intrasquad event is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, and admission is free.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Keys to the Game: WVU must win both run games

Now that the Mountaineers are back to even, how do they stay above that mark? The obvious answer is to win this week at Texas. And that’s something the Mountaineers have done during their time in the Big 12, WVU is 4-2 all-time at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Five Mountaineers Appear in Preseason Rankings

Five members of the West Virginia University wrestling team enter the 2022-23 season ranked in their respective weight classes by a pair of publications. “I think we are a lot better than what the rankings show, and hopefully, these kids are going to climb this ladder pretty quickly,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU to Compete in Live in Lou Cross Country Classic

The West Virginia University cross country team continues the 2022 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic which is hosted by the University of Louisville, in Louisville, Kentucky. The women’s 5k race is slated to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET, at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Despite “air raid” perception, WVU’s run game is rolling

WVU's offensive yardage is a near-even split between the run and the pass through four games. When Graham Harrell and JT Daniels joined West Virginia in the offseason, it was easy to assume that the Mountaineers would throw the ball a lot. After all, Harrell was a student of Mike...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Oglebay ready for 45th year of fall fun

WHEELING, W.Va. – Celebrate the wonders of fall at the 45th annual Oglebayfest, presented by WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital, on Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9, 2022. The 2022 schedule of events includes:. Phil Maxwell Artists’ and Gourmet Market presented by Oglebay Institute: Located...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Police investigating murder in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening inside a residence on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home. When officers arrived, they found a female deceased...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Mental Wellness Workshop is offered “to help the helpers”

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) During COVID, people working in non profit organizations rose to the tremendous challenge of need. But in the process, they experienced fatigue, exhaustion and burnout. On Friday, many non profit workers were able to attend a mental wellness workshop at the Highlands Events Center. The participants...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Pet of the Week: C.J.

(WTRF) — Meet C.J., the Pet of the Week. C.J. is a pug boxer mix. If you’re interested in C.J. you can call the Belmont County Animal Shelter at 740-695-4708.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra has opening night gala celebration

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Thursday night, the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra performed its 2022-2023 opening night gala celebration, “American Stories,” at the Capitol Theatre. The concert featured world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma performing the John Williams Cello Concerto, as well as the world premiere of “Migrations in Rhythm: A...
WHEELING, WV

