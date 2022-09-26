ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Independent

10 best modular shelving units to maximise your living space

Clutter-free living starts with decent storage, allowing us to free up important floor space while keeping our best-loved belongings safely tucked away yet easily accessible.If you’re working with an uneven wall or you’re looking to kit out an attic room, modular shelving allows you to create an (almost) bespoke solution that works around those unconventional dimensions: think triangular loft spaces that require wall-hung storage between the eaves, or period homes that could do without furniture drawing attention to slanting ceilings.Rarely will a free-standing bookshelf reach the full width of your living space, but with modular shelving, you can create a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

Now that's green energy! Retired couple discover natural way to warm their home without turning the heating on by covering the entire outside of their semi-detached in a climbing plant

A retired couple have found the ultimate example of green energy - with their home becoming covered and 'accidentally' insulated by a climbing ivy plant. Grandparents-of-25 Michael and Teresa Lye did try to tame the Virginia creeper plant growing on their south London home when they first moved in nearly four decades ago.
ENVIRONMENT
France 24

Water-filled condoms bring 'mermaid vibes' to Paris Fashion Week

The eye-opening hand accessories featured in the label's "Aquatic Wear" collection, which also included the use of ice as an accessory. Design team (and couple) Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh have often used recycled plastics in their collections but say they are seeking to go further with natural materials such as kelp and algae.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Mrs Hinch fans share hack to get rid of condensation from windows - and it costs £1

As autumn arrives and the weather gets colder, chances are you will have noticed condensation is starting to build up on your windows, particularly in the morning. As well as being really annoying, it can actually cause mould to grow around your windows, so it's no surprise people are desperate for cheap ways to stop the water droplets forming in the first place.
HOME & GARDEN
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirTags for Fall and Holiday Travel: Shop Holders and Accessories

If you're planning travel anytime this fall or the upcoming holiday season, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $3,000 Vintage-Inspired Redo Gives This Tiny LA Kitchen a Big New Look

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Breakups are awful, but at least sometimes they beget good design. (See: This fabulous post-breakup Brooklyn studio, this crash landing so-called “Cougar Den,” and finally, see: How to Reclaim Your Space Post-Breakup.)
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

Everything You Should Know Before Installing Wood Flooring in Your Bathroom

If you've been dreaming about a bathroom redo complete with hardwood floors and a clawfoot tub, but have cold feet when renovation day arrives, your apprehension isn't unfounded. Well, at least when it comes to the flooring of choice. There are a few things you should know before giving your contractor the green light to purchase and install hardwood floors in a bathroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
retrofitmagazine.com

All Weather Insulated Panels Debuts New Continuous Line Production Facility

All Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP) debuted its new continuous line production facility in East Stroudsburg, Pa., with an open house and tree-planting event on Thursday, Sept. 15. The newly renovated state-of-the-art facility is AWIP’s first on the East Coast and joins the manufacturer’s existing facilities in Vacaville, Calif., and Little...
NewsBreak
Economy
House Digest

Leanne Ford's Best Tips For A Timeless Looking Home

Most homeowners can agree that designing a home is a lot of work. It requires a tremendous amount of patience, and want our end results to last for years. It would be awful to spend months designing your residence, only to realize a few years later the trendy decor and finishes you've chosen are no longer in style. This can also be a major issue for people who are trying to sell their homes, as many buyers don't want to purchase something seemingly outdated.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

The 8 Best Portable Generators of 2022 to Power Your Home and Important Devices in a Blackout

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to severe weather, it’s always good to be prepared in the event of a blackout. Having one of the best portable generators can ensure that you and your family are still able to power all your essential devices while you’re waiting for the electricity to come back.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

10 best pillows that provide comfort and support for side, front and back sleepers

Just like the humans who use them, pillows are remarkably varied. Choosing the right one is all about identifying the things that you really like in a pillow, and finding an option that has those characteristics.First, think about firmness. Do you want your pillow to be soft, firm, or somewhere in-between? There’s no right or wrong answer here – everyone has their own Goldilocks zone based on factors such as their body shape, the weight of their head and their learnt pillow preferences.Pillows made with memory foam tend to offer a firmer, more supportive feel than pillows with organic fillings...
LIFESTYLE

