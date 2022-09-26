ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend In Head, Dumping Body Under Train Tracks

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ALX6_0iAfqqEq00
Bruce Poole Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police have arrested a Baltimore man who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death before dumping her body underneath railroad tracks last week, authorities say.

Bruce Poole, 63, allegedly murdered Kelly Logan, 53, who's body was found underneath the tracks in the 2100 block of Kloman Street around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to Baltimore police.

Poole reportedly stabbed Logan in the head and neck during a dispute before surveillance footage captured him loading a large trash bag that was suspected to be holding Logan's body into a shopping cart, states CBS News.

Poole has been charged with first-degree murder.

Homicide detectives responded out and are investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments / 25

No Good Deed Goes Unpunished NGDGU
2d ago

With so many of these stories in the news everyday, remaining single seems like a safer option than being in a relationship or marriage.

Reply(12)
11
 

