Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
Matt Campbell scouts Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels
Kansas junior quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Duke at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday. © Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has taken the college football world by storm — and you...
cyclonefanatic.com
The villain to America’s sweetheart: Iowa State takes on unique identity for KU matchup
Iowa State has visited Kansas Memorial Stadium three times during Matt Campbell’s tenure at the helm of the program. Each meeting ended in an Iowa State win, but none of those games featured a crowd as large or raucous as the Cyclones will see Saturday (2:30 p.m. ESPN2). “You...
cyclonefanatic.com
Rus named semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State redshirt senior tight end Jared Rus has been named one of 156 semifinalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, which was won last year by former Cyclone Charlie Kolar. The semi-finalists were nominated by their schools as the best all-around student-athlete on their...
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Lance Leipold previews Iowa State
Hear everything Kansas head coach Lance Leipold had to say about Iowa State and his team’s 4-0 start during his weekly press conference ahead of Saturday’s game in Lawrence. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone Fanatic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State and K-State will be played under the lights at Jack Trice Stadium
Iowa State’s week 6 matchup against Kansas State will be played at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU, the Big 12 announced Monday. The pair of programs each shared 3-1 starts to the season in 2022. Iowa State won the last meeting 33-17 in Manhattan and beat KSU 45-0 the last time the two teams played in Ames.
cyclonefanatic.com
CFTV: Matt Campbell previews Kansas
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell previews Kansas, breaks down what he’s seen on film from KU quarterback Jalon Daniels and more during his weekly press conference. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone Fanatic intern in August 2013, primarily working as a videographer until starting on the women’s basketball beat prior to the 2014-15 season. Upon earning his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Iowa State in May 2016, Jared was hired as the site’s full-time staff writer, taking over as the primary day-to-day reporter on football and men’s basketball. He was elevated to the position of managing editor in January 2020. He is a regular contributor on 1460 KXNO in Des Moines and makes regular guest appearances on radio stations across the Midwest. Jared resides in Ankeny with his four-year-old puggle, Lolo.
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Carson Hansen sets school record, Kooper Ebel goes off again
It’s week five of the high school football season and some trends are starting to emerge with the amount of Iowa State commits that are standing out in multiple games this season. Check out how each of them did this week in our commit tracker. Cyclone commit performance of...
Comments / 0