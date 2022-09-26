ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
HOLAUSA

Monarch removes Prince and Princess titles from 4 grandchildren

The Danish Royal House has announced changes in titles for the children of Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son Prince Joachim. The monarch’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and ten-year-old Princess Athena’s titles of Prince and Princess will be “discontinued” starting next year. RELATED: ...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

King Charles III has an uncanny resemblance to this Royal

Photos have emerged comparing the newly appointed King and his paternal great-grandmother, showing their uncanny resemblance. King Charles III and Princess Victoria of Hesse and by Rhine. King Charles III was born on 14th November 1948 at Buckingham Palace. MyLondon reports that the King’s prominent ears are subject to a...
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth ‘Bewildered’ by Prince Harry’s Attitude Even Before He Met Meghan Markle; Prince William’s Brother Damaged His Relationship With Grandmother During Royal Wedding Preparations

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry shared a close bond. However, their relationship was reportedly damaged amid the preparation for his 2018 royal wedding with Meghan Markle. Queen Elizabeth And Prince Harry's Relationship Was 'Badly Damaged' Ahead Of The 2018 Royal Wedding. Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nicholl shared some details...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hilary Mantel’s prediction about Prince George and the royal family

Author Hilary Mantel has died “suddenly yet peacefully” aged 70, her publisher Harper Collins said on Friday 23 September. Fans and peers of the prolific British writer are paying tribute to her many critically adored works, including the Wolf Hall trilogy set during the Tudor period. As well as writing about historical royal figures, Mantel was also known for her observations about the current British royal family. Read The Independent’s tribute to Hilary Mantel.In September last year, she said that she did not believe that Prince George, the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, would ever...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
