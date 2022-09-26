A Manhattan man convicted of killing two men will spend the next 32 years behind bars. Montrell Vassar was sentenced by Riley County District Court Judge John Bosch Monday, to 387 months in prison for his role in the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Javon Gray and 19-year-old Skylar Havens. The pair were gunned down from behind in October 2020 in the 700 block of Allison Ave. during the course of a robbery.

