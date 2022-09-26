ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

KSNT News

Manhattan woman victim of $660 Facebook scam

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 22-year-old woman reported she was the victim of a Facebook scam Friday, Sept. 23. Officers filed a fraud report, which listed the woman as the victim after she sent $660 to an unknown suspect and didn’t get the money back. The transaction took place over Facebook Marketplace, according to the Riley […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Police capture wanted Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas man sentenced for torturing his girlfriend

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who held his girlfriend captive and tortured her in a Manhattan hotel back in August of 2020 was sentenced on Tuesday to 363 months by the Kansas Department of Corrections. Isain Lopez will serve 272 months for aggravated kidnapping, 41 months for robbery, 32 months for aggravated battery, […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 28

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BAILEY MARIE COLLIER, 20, Hutchinson, Failure to appear x2; Bond $2,000. THOMAS JACKSON DELOACH, 18, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Remains confined to the...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Sept. 28

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Ashley Odom, Failure to appear, Arrested 9/27. Jonathan Sample, Probation violation, Theft,...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Manhattan man sentenced to 32 years for 2020 double homicide

A Manhattan man convicted of killing two men will spend the next 32 years behind bars. Montrell Vassar was sentenced by Riley County District Court Judge John Bosch Monday, to 387 months in prison for his role in the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Javon Gray and 19-year-old Skylar Havens. The pair were gunned down from behind in October 2020 in the 700 block of Allison Ave. during the course of a robbery.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT

Missing Wamego girl may be in Manhattan, police say

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile on Tuesday. According to the WPD, Sarah White, 17, of Wamego, left her home several days ago and has not been back since. White is believed to be in the Manhattan area.
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Leawood man arrested after Manhattan domestic violence incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leawood man was arrested in Manhattan after a domestic violence incident over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of aggravated domestic battery. When...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 27

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Chavez, Tyrone Charles; 43; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal trespass; Remain...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: Wamego PD says 17-year-old female located safe

WAMEGO — UPDATE: As of 09/28/2022, the Wamego Police Department has posted to their Facebook page stating Sarah White was located and is safe. WPD also thanked the public for their assistance in locating Sarah. *Sarah's picture has been removed from our story, for privacy purposes, but may still...
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

Geary Co. K9s presented ballistic vests by local organization

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9s were gifted ballistic vests during a Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest fundraiser. Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest says on Sunday, Sept. 25, it held its third fundraiser event in the area at Bird Dog Saloon in Junction City.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police arrest 14-year-old for alleged threat at Kansas high school

Law enforcement authorities have arrest a teen in connection to a threatening statement written on a women's bathroom wall at Salina South High School. On Monday, a School Resource Officer was made aware of a threatening statement written on one of the women’s bathroom walls at Salina South High School. The statement indicated that a school shooting would take place on September 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. according to a statement from Salina Police.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

New details released after child hit on local highway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
backroadsnews.com

Highway 36-148 intersection sees another fatality accident

A 71-year-old Manhattan woman was killed on Sept. 21 on U.S. Highway 36 at the Hanover corner. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Anne Nielsen was driving south on K-148 in a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle and failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle collided with a 2005 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by 60-year-old Jeffry Clark, of Thermopolis, Wyo., who was driving west on U.S. Highway 36. Both…
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

Patrol: Kansas woman lost consciousness before fatal crash

WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 42-year-old woman who died in a crash on Tuesday had lost consciousness before her SUV went off the road. The accident happened at around 8:15 p.m. on a gravel road northwest of Wamego. The patrol reports Stefanie Turner was heading west on Elm Slough Road when she became unconscious and her Nissan Pathfinder left the roadway to the left.
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

3 adults, 3 minors arrested after drug-related offenses in Council Grove

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Three adults and three minors have been arrested after various drug-related offenses in Council Grove. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 2:05 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, officers conducted a search warrant at 28 North Neosho St. Apartment 4. As a result, it said Kevin Wiegand, of Council Grove, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

