The first four games of Ohio State’s 2022 season haven’t gone the way anyone thought they would for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba, who broke school records by catching 95 passes for 1,606 yards last season, has only four catches for 36 yards this season. One-third of the way through Ohio State’s regular season, Smith-Njigba has played only 38 snaps. Since suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame, Smith-Njigba has missed two of the last three games, sitting out the second game of the year against Arkansas State and this past weekend’s game against Wisconsin after playing 23 snaps against Toledo.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO