Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Makes A Statement Against Wisconsin Even As Questions Linger with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cornerbacks
Ohio State exceeded our expectations for the second week in a row. While both of us expected Wisconsin’s defense to make life a little more difficult for Ohio State’s offense than Toledo could, the Buckeyes kept things rolling against the Badgers, scoring touchdowns on their first four possessions to race out to a 28-0 lead before ultimately cruising to a 52-21 victory.
Justin Frye's Got The Running Game Humming
Fresh off smashing Wisconsin last Saturday thanks in part to an Ohio State rushing attack churning out 258 yards on six yards a pop, head coach Ryan Day met with the media yesterday to discuss his Buckeyes. Central to the discussion was Day's observations on how offensive line coach Justin...
Ohio State Extends Its Big Ten Home Win Streak, Julian Fleming is Proving Himself and Luke Wypler is College Football's Best Center
Ohio State has been hard to beat, and there are several reasons why that's the case. I'll explain a few of them in this Skull Session because, frankly, I don't have enough room to write about all of them here. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE. For...
Rutgers Game Poster
For 100 years, Ohio Stadium has been a landmark off the banks of the Olentangy River in Columbus. Ohio Stadium, the Horseshoe, the House That Harley Built. The venue that 100,000-plus Ohio State fans fill as the Buckeyes drive, drive on down the field, the men of the scarlet and gray.
Ohio State Kicker Parker Lewis Cleared to Play by NCAA
Parker Lewis is now eligible to play for Ohio State. Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, Eleven Warriors has confirmed, making him immediately eligible to play as soon as this week after he missed the first four games of the season due to an eligibility issue following his transfer from USC.
The Constant Gardener
Michigan State three times, Michigan twice, Purdue twice, Penn State twice, Iowa and Nebraska. That's all 11 of Ohio State's conference losses since Bucky last got the best of Brutus. The home team torching the Badgers over the weekend was as predictable as the visitors' game strategy, which was - for the 30th consecutive year - to be as Wisconsony as possible and hope for the best.
Ohio Stadium Receives Historical Marker As the Horseshoe Approaches 100th Anniversary in October
Ohio Stadium is one of college football's most storied and tradition-rich venues. Affectionately nicknamed the Horseshoe or the House That Harley Built by Buckeye fans, Ohio Stadium was constructed on the banks of the Olentangy River in Columbus, with the venue's first game between Ohio State and Ohio Wesleyan on Oct. 7, 1922.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba “Still Has A Mindset of Day-to-Day” As He Continues to Work Through Hamstring Injury
The first four games of Ohio State’s 2022 season haven’t gone the way anyone thought they would for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba, who broke school records by catching 95 passes for 1,606 yards last season, has only four catches for 36 yards this season. One-third of the way through Ohio State’s regular season, Smith-Njigba has played only 38 snaps. Since suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame, Smith-Njigba has missed two of the last three games, sitting out the second game of the year against Arkansas State and this past weekend’s game against Wisconsin after playing 23 snaps against Toledo.
Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard
Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
Recruits Were Impressed by Ohio State’s Offense and Ohio Stadium’s Atmosphere in the Buckeyes’ 52-21 Win over Wisconsin
There may not have been as many recruiting visitors for Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin Saturday as there were for Notre Dame, but the Buckeyes still had no shortage of high-profile targets on campus during the team’s Big Ten opener. A few dozen recruits made the trek...
63 Ohio State Players See Game Action As Starters Play Into Fourth Quarter of Big Ten Opener Blowout Win vs. Wisconsin
Even though Ohio State quickly pulled away from Wisconsin in its Big Ten opener, the Buckeyes’ starters still saw most of the action against the Badgers. Although Ohio State raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, a 31-7 lead by halftime and a 45-7 lead in the third quarter, the Buckeyes kept most of their starters in on both sides of the ball until their final two defensive series and final offensive possession of the game, which Ohio State ultimately won 52-21.
Ryan Day Discusses Standout Performers from Wisconsin Game, “Continuing to Build and Grow and Enhance” Against Rutgers
Ryan Day’s first media appearance of the week started with a bit of a trick question: Could he have scripted a better start than the Buckeyes had against Wisconsin?. “Yes, we’ll work on getting to that point,” Day replied after a laugh. It will be hard to...
Keon Keeley's Decision Could Be Down to Ohio State and Alabama, Four-star 2024 TE Damarion Witten Enjoyed His Visit to OSU, 2025 OL Jake Cook to Visit Columbus Saturday
After two visits this month to Columbus, Ohio State has to feel good about where it stands with five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley. While it should be noted no commitment appears imminent, and Keeley likely fully intends to make his scheduled official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8, the talented pass rusher and his family wouldn’t have made a trip to OSU on their own dime if the Buckeyes weren’t in clear consideration for the 6-foot-6, 242-pound standout.
Chris Holtmann, Buckeye Basketball Team Talk Expectations For 2022-23 Season At Ohio State Media Day
It's not here just yet, but Buckeye basketball is quickly approaching as September draws to a close. There's no better reminder of that fact than Ohio State media day, which allowed us to speak with every member of the revamped 2022-23 Buckeye roster during a 45-minute open interview window on Monday.
Five Things to Know About Rutgers As Greg Schiano And the Scarlet Knights Return to Columbus
3:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, OCT. 1. Rutgers has made real strides in Schiano’s second stint as head coach of the program, albeit small ones, and will enter this weekend’s matchup a massive 39-point underdog to the No. 3 team in the country. The Scarlet Knights hold a 3-1 record on the heels of a loss to Iowa this past Saturday, and the odds will be stacked against them as they attempt to shock the country against the Buckeyes.
