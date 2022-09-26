Read full article on original website
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
An abducted teen and her fugitive father die in California shootout with officers
LOS ANGELES — An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff...
Country legend Teddy Gentry arrested on drug charges
Country legend and Alabama founding member Teddy Gentry was taken into custody Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana charge, according to authorities.
Man followed, sucker-punched in Brooklyn robbery; 2 sought
A 23-year-old man was followed, sucker-punched and robbed inside a Brooklyn apartment building earlier this month, police said Wednesday.
