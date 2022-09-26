Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Michael Thomas, Dallas Goedert, Mac Jones impacting Week 4 waiver wire pickups

Read full article on original website
The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
Eli Manning says it wasn't his intention to take a potshot at Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on this week's "Manningcast" of the Cowboys-Giants game. The former Giants quarterback went viral when he said Denver, struggling offensively early in the season, should have used the money for Wilson's five-year, $245 million extension elsewhere.
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys have brought up practice squad members in time for Monday's game against the New York Giants. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is out for Monday's game, the Cowboys announced Monday.Rookie third round draft pick Jalen Tolbert will be making his NFL debut while Gallup continues to recover from his offseason knee surgery. Tolbert signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys earlier this month, starting out on the practice squad.There has been an open spot on the roster since undrafted rookie wide receiver Dennis Houston was waived last week. He has since signed to the practice squad. Three were moved from the practice squad in time for the game. Offensive tackle Jason Peters, quarterback Will Grier and tight end Sean McKeon were moved up from the practice squad, the Cowboys announced. Grier will backup Cooper Rush, who was also moved from the practice squad when quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb.Also out for Monday's game are tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and guard Connor McGovern (ankle). The Cowboys face the Giants at MetLife Stadium at 7:15 p.m. CT.
Here is the latest injury update on New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who left their Monday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the dying moments of the game with an apparent knee injury.
As Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc across the Southeast portion of the US, we're all reminded that there are far more important things in life than football and our fantasy teams. However, every week we lookahead to potential weather worries around the league, and this week, the Week 4 NFL weather forecast indicates remnants of the storm will affect at least a few games out East. As always, RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth will be here throughout the weekend to help us break down the weather updates you need to know ahead of your fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Washington Commanders. Schultz returned to practice on Wednesday after a week of missed practices leading into last Sunday. The limited practice opens the door for a potential return against Washington on Sunday.
Jaylen Waddle has blossomed into one of the best fantasy WRs in the NFL thanks to his unique combination of big-play ability and high-reception totals. However, with a "questionable" designation hanging over his head prior to Week 4's Thursday Night Football showdown in Cincinnati, the young Dolphins' star is suddenly a worry for his fantasy owners. Knowing the latest injury updates on Waddle (and his QB) will be crucial ahead of your first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
Make it three games in which Michael Gallup will not play. The Cowboys receiver is expected to be inactive for tonight's game against the New York Giants, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. Tight end Dalton Schultz is also expected to sit this one out, though not without...
Life is good for the Dallas Cowboys as they are riding a two-game winning streak and are favored to make it a hat trick this Sunday against the Washington Commanders. It is all proof of just how quickly the tide can turn in the NFL after the season felt lost during the Week 1 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday. Kamara played through his ribs injury in Week 3 and produced 73 yards on 17 touches. He out-carried Mark Ingram 15-5, but the Saints gave Ingram the team's only rush attempt inside the five-yard line. Kamara figures to be healthier -- and hopefully more effective -- in London against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
As Week 4 of the NFL season nears, fantasy football owners need to monitor the statuses of several key pass catchers who failed to suit up last week. Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Jakobi Meyers, and Hunter Renfrow were the most notable wide receivers to miss game action, and their statuses for Week 4 are up in the air. Knowing the latest injury updates for these WRs is important as you ready your Week 4 WR rankings and waiver wire pickups.
Bill Belichick captured the attention of NFL fans and reporters with his famed "on to Cincinnati" news conference in 2014. He did it again Wednesday by repeating a phrase 12 times during a news conference. This time, Belichick was being asked about the status of his second-year quarterback Mac Jones,...
The Chiefs vs. Buccaneers matchup is one of the most anticipated games on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The contest is a rematch of Super Bowl 55, which Tampa Bay won 31-9 after putting relentless pressure on Patrick Mahomes. Now, the 27-year-old will look to earn revenge in what may be his last game against Tom Brady.
As we get more matchup numbers and see how each team is divvying up touches, it's becoming easier to spot potential busts before they happen. Notice we didn't say it was "easy," just that it's getting a little easier. Surprises still happen every week in the NFL, and any player can still score a short touchdown or rip off one big play despite a matchup that screams "do not start!" We do our best to dodge those landmines in our Week 4 fantasy bust picks, which include Dameon Pierce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Trevor Lawrence, Zay Jones, and Aaron Rodgers.
As we approach the quarter-mark of the 2022 NFL regular season, the song remains the same in fantasy: value plays make paydays. Anyone who drafted Jalen Hurts, James Robinson, Khalil Herbert, or Amon-Ra St. Brown in their season-long redrafts knows the value of high-end sleepers. The same can be said by DFS players who bought stock in Trevor Lawrence, Jamaal Williams, and Mack Hollins before they popped. More bang for your buck translates to more bucks in your pocket. That's why we highlight the best sleepers, values, and under-the-radar players for DraftKings and FanDuel contests each Tuesday, giving you a head start on daily fantasy football contests by pinpointing the potential studs and breakouts.
Last week continued our run of good picks, as teams highlighted in this article went 4-1 while the public averaged just 2.8 wins from those same five games. Only a late interception by Houston's Davis Mills that set up a winning field goal for the Bears prevented a 5-0 sweep. That's what we're aiming for this week with our expert tips on five potential Week 4 NFL picks that could give you a big edge in confidence or pick 'em pools.
The 2022 NFL season has been one of the more unpredictable in recent memory, loaded with upsets, breakout stars (and superstars), surprises, and disappointments. The roller-coaster of the most exciting league in sports rolls on into Week 4 — quickly approaching the quarter-point of the regular season — and we go back to the drawing board with our best bets on the moneyline, against the spread, on the over/under totals, and in the props market.
