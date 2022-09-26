ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Stanly News & Press

Birth Announcements for August 2022

The following births were recorded in Stanly County in August:. • Damian Ryxton Arroyo Jaimes was born August 26 at Atrium Health Stanly to Maritza Arroyo Jaimes. • Aliou Wahab Bah was born August 24 at Atrium Health Stanly to Mamadou Mouctar Bah and Mouna Boiro. • Colson Kade Burchette...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Father says disability home made a huge difference for his daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A program to help people with disabilities started in the basement of a church 50 years ago and now has expanded across several counties in North Carolina. Over the last several decades Lifespan has expanded to 23 counties in North Carolina, serving more than 1,500 disabled children and adults.
CHARLOTTE, NC
North Carolina State
Stanly County, NC
Star, NC
healthleadersmedia.com

Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina

If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
HARRISBURG, NC
Stanly News & Press

Union Chapel UMC offers meal

Union Chapel United Methodist Church, US Highway 52 South, Albemarle (across from the fairgrounds), will sell plates of half a barbecued chicken, homemade potato salad, green beans, roll and dessert for $12. They will be available beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 7, with dine-in, carryout or delivery for orders of...
ALBEMARLE, NC
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
#Hospices#Medical Services#General Health#Stanly#Cms
WFMY NEWS2

Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

Benefits of B12 Shots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — B12 injections have become increasingly popular and for good reason... B12 deficiency is widespread. Dr. Jonathan Leake, co-owner of Hydrate Medical, joined Charlotte Today to talk more about B12 and it's benefits. Some of the signs or symptoms that you may be B12 deficient are:. Rapid...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Union Co. Saddle Club Horse Show Features Special Exhibition

MONROE, N.C. – A fun equestrian event in Monroe on Saturday. The Union County Saddle Club hosted its September “Britches & Bridles” dressage show. Local master dressage rider Deborah Moynihan exhibited her 3rd level freestyle on her horse, Elita ENF. Dressage is a sport where the horse...
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

What Does M&M Stand For?

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Most people aren’t sure of what M&M stands for. But now people are learning that the two M’s actually stand for the names of the two men who created the candy– Mars and Murrie. Lots of people thought the M’s represented the mmmm sound that describes how delicious the chocolate candy is.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country

As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
luxury-houses.net

Extraordinary Private Waterfront Estate in Mooresville Hits Market for $4.5M

The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home impresses you with its beautiful and grand two-story foyer, double curved staircases and a two-story great room with large windows now available for sale. This home located at 114 Nautical Point Ct, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 11,714 square feet of living spaces. Call Lori Jackson (Phone: 704-996-5686) – Ivester Jackson Properties for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Head to Dogtoberfest at Rescue Ranch on October 8th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rescue Ranch is hosting Dogtoberfest Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Throughout the day, families and their leashed dogs can enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, doggy treat truck, a doggy costume contest, an agility course, local vendors, barnyard animal ambassadors, adoptable animals, activities for kids and pumpkin painting. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s nature trails and the 10,000 sq. ft inclusive playground.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Community Policy