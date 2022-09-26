Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
stillrealtous.com
Possible Challenger For Roman Reigns Revealed
Roman Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for over two years now, and throughout the course of those two years he’s managed to defeat some of the biggest names in the wrestling business. You never know who could step up to the Tribal Chief next, and over the weekend...
PWMania
Candice LeRae Makes Surprise WWE Return, Debuts on RAW (Video)
Former NXT star Candice LeRae has returned to WWE. After the recent return of her husband Johnny Gargano on WWE RAW, LeRae made her first appearance for the brand this week. On RAW, LeRae made her surprise comeback and competed in a match against Nikki A.S.H. Since she was expecting...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Roman Reigns' Status For WWE SmackDown Season Premiere
Those who are wondering when Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance will be, now have the answer. Back in May, news broke that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would take on a lighter schedule after signing a new deal with WWE. The reports were indeed true, as Reigns hasn't been seen on several episodes of "RAW" and "SmackDown" over the past few months. He's even missed premium live events such as Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Makes Admission Following Candice LeRae's WWE Return
After months of rumors, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE in a major way last night. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team champion defeated Nikki A.S.H. in her "Monday Night Raw" debut. Fans weren't the only ones excited to see LeRae return to action, as her husband, Johnny Gargano, shared his excitement and congratulations on Twitter.
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (9/27/22)
The AEW Dynamite episode airing tonight on TBS will be live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. The fallout from last week’s Grand Slam episodes will be featured on Dynamite. In a World Title Eliminator match, new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will face the debuting Juice Robinson of NJPW, while new ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend against the debuting Bandido and Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will defend against Sera Deeb.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Announces Indefinite Suspension For Gallus
Wolfgang, Joe & Mark Coffey of Gallus have been suspended indefinitely by WWE for their actions on the 9/27 episode of "NXT 2.0." The former "NXT UK" stable attacked security guards and WWE officials following Wolfgang & Mark Coffey's loss to Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a Pub Rules Match, prompting cops to arrest them. After Tuesday's show went off the air, WWE announced the indefinite suspension via social media.
wrestlinginc.com
Stipulation Added To Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley Title Match At Extreme Rules
WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Beliar vs. Bayley in a Ladder Match is now confirmed for the Extreme Rules premium live event. The stipulation for the title bout was finalized during the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," where Belair defeated IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemate, in a singles match. Prior to the match, Belair reminded Bayley that during their last singles match, at Hell in a Cell 2021, she had nailed Bayley with a KOD from the top of a ladder. The painful memory of the spot would enrage Bayley, prompting her to challenge Belair to a Ladder Match in a few weeks at Extreme Rules. Belair accepted the stipulation without any hesitation.
Ronda Rousey: WWE Fans Care More About The Wrestlers Than UFC Fans Care About The Fighters
Ronda Rousey gives her take on which sport has the better fanbase. Rousey has been a top star in both the world of MMA and pro wrestling, being the first woman to main event a UFC event and the first woman to main event a WrestleMania. She's been a champion in both sports and has had to deal with the good, bad, and ugly of both fanbases.
wrestlinginc.com
D-Von Dudley Gives Update On His Sons' AEW Status
Less than two years after making their AEW debut, the TNT tag team of Terence and Terrell Hughes have left Tony Khan's organization and might be joining their father, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, in "WWE NXT." "I'm very excited about it," Dudley said in an interview with "The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Had No Idea The Great Muta Was Making His AEW Debut
AEW is known to bring in new established talent to its roster. From Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on “Dynamite” to Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on “Dynamite” tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week.
digitalspy.com
Are WWE’s White Rabbit teases leading to Bray Wyatt's return?
WWE is currently gripping fans with an intriguing mystery – who or what is the White Rabbit?. It all started on September 16, when fans attending SmackDown live in Anaheim, California shared that during a commercial break Jefferson Airplane's song 'White Rabbit' was played. Then on the following week's...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (9/19): Kip Sabian, Ortiz, More In Action
The September 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (9/26) Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford defeated Shawn Dean & Skye Blue. Ortiz defeated Serpentico...
AEW Dynamite (9/28) Preview: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido, Moxley vs. Juice, Saraya's Debut, And More
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Just seven days after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam rocked Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, Dynamite rolls on through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for an episode that will make history with at least one of its matches, debut new talents, and get AEW wrestlers one step closer to Full Gear.
WWE NXT 9/27/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (MissKatefabe) discuss WWE NXT from this week, including:. -Wes Lee vs Tony D'Angelo in a qualifier for the North American Title Ladder Match. ..and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Come get sour with us!
Triple H Looks Back On Nixed Plans For A WrestleMania Match Against The Rock
Triple H says he and The Rock missed out on having a singles match at WrestleMania twice. The two stars often battled each other throughout the Attitude Era, and they competed in a four-way match at WrestleMania 2000. Back in 2017, Triple H noted that he and The Rock had previously discussed facing each other at WrestleMania, and he would be open to it. The match never became a reality, and "The Game" retired from in-ring competition earlier in 2022.
WWE NXT On 9/27 Sees Slight Decline In Viewership, Demo Rating Rises
Viewership for the September 27 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on September 27 drew 660,000 viewers. This number is down from the 688,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is up from the...
Kofi Kingston: WWE Live Events Were Vital To The New Day's Development
Kofi Kingston says live events are vital for WWE Superstars, and they were an especially important factor in the development of his stable with Big E and Xavier Woods, The New Day. The New Day has become one of the most decorated stables in WWE history, as they have collectively...
Fightful
13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0