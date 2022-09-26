ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PWMania

WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars

WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds

– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
stillrealtous.com

Possible Challenger For Roman Reigns Revealed

Roman Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for over two years now, and throughout the course of those two years he’s managed to defeat some of the biggest names in the wrestling business. You never know who could step up to the Tribal Chief next, and over the weekend...
PWMania

Candice LeRae Makes Surprise WWE Return, Debuts on RAW (Video)

Former NXT star Candice LeRae has returned to WWE. After the recent return of her husband Johnny Gargano on WWE RAW, LeRae made her first appearance for the brand this week. On RAW, LeRae made her surprise comeback and competed in a match against Nikki A.S.H. Since she was expecting...
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Roman Reigns' Status For WWE SmackDown Season Premiere

Those who are wondering when Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance will be, now have the answer. Back in May, news broke that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would take on a lighter schedule after signing a new deal with WWE. The reports were indeed true, as Reigns hasn't been seen on several episodes of "RAW" and "SmackDown" over the past few months. He's even missed premium live events such as Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.
wrestlinginc.com

Johnny Gargano Makes Admission Following Candice LeRae's WWE Return

After months of rumors, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE in a major way last night. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team champion defeated Nikki A.S.H. in her "Monday Night Raw" debut. Fans weren't the only ones excited to see LeRae return to action, as her husband, Johnny Gargano, shared his excitement and congratulations on Twitter.
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (9/27/22)

The AEW Dynamite episode airing tonight on TBS will be live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. The fallout from last week’s Grand Slam episodes will be featured on Dynamite. In a World Title Eliminator match, new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will face the debuting Juice Robinson of NJPW, while new ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend against the debuting Bandido and Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will defend against Sera Deeb.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Announces Indefinite Suspension For Gallus

Wolfgang, Joe & Mark Coffey of Gallus have been suspended indefinitely by WWE for their actions on the 9/27 episode of "NXT 2.0." The former "NXT UK" stable attacked security guards and WWE officials following Wolfgang & Mark Coffey's loss to Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a Pub Rules Match, prompting cops to arrest them. After Tuesday's show went off the air, WWE announced the indefinite suspension via social media.
wrestlinginc.com

Stipulation Added To Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley Title Match At Extreme Rules

WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Beliar vs. Bayley in a Ladder Match is now confirmed for the Extreme Rules premium live event. The stipulation for the title bout was finalized during the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," where Belair defeated IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemate, in a singles match. Prior to the match, Belair reminded Bayley that during their last singles match, at Hell in a Cell 2021, she had nailed Bayley with a KOD from the top of a ladder. The painful memory of the spot would enrage Bayley, prompting her to challenge Belair to a Ladder Match in a few weeks at Extreme Rules. Belair accepted the stipulation without any hesitation.
wrestlinginc.com

D-Von Dudley Gives Update On His Sons' AEW Status

Less than two years after making their AEW debut, the TNT tag team of Terence and Terrell Hughes have left Tony Khan's organization and might be joining their father, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, in "WWE NXT." "I'm very excited about it," Dudley said in an interview with "The...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ringsidenews.com

Jim Ross Had No Idea The Great Muta Was Making His AEW Debut

AEW is known to bring in new established talent to its roster. From Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on “Dynamite” to Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on “Dynamite” tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week.
digitalspy.com

Are WWE’s White Rabbit teases leading to Bray Wyatt's return?

WWE is currently gripping fans with an intriguing mystery – who or what is the White Rabbit?. It all started on September 16, when fans attending SmackDown live in Anaheim, California shared that during a commercial break Jefferson Airplane's song 'White Rabbit' was played. Then on the following week's...
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (9/28) Preview: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido, Moxley vs. Juice, Saraya's Debut, And More

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Just seven days after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam rocked Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, Dynamite rolls on through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for an episode that will make history with at least one of its matches, debut new talents, and get AEW wrestlers one step closer to Full Gear.
Fightful

Triple H Looks Back On Nixed Plans For A WrestleMania Match Against The Rock

Triple H says he and The Rock missed out on having a singles match at WrestleMania twice. The two stars often battled each other throughout the Attitude Era, and they competed in a four-way match at WrestleMania 2000. Back in 2017, Triple H noted that he and The Rock had previously discussed facing each other at WrestleMania, and he would be open to it. The match never became a reality, and "The Game" retired from in-ring competition earlier in 2022.
Fightful

Fightful

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

