Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Court documents provide new details in Rose Park murder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 20-year-old man had a handgun in his pocket, blood on his clothes and trouble keeping his story straight following the shooting death of his girlfriend Sunday night in Rose Park. Jayden Wade Fernelius was arrested for...
Gephardt Daily

Suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with South Salt Lake police

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with officers of the South Salt Lake Police Department. South Salt Lake police were called to the area of 400 E. Robert Ave. on reports of a man armed with a gun. SSLPD spokeswoman Daniele Croyle said the incident began sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday.
ABC4

Taylorsville man accused of firing gun in apartment ceiling

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man who allegedly fired a handgun into his apartment ceiling is facing charges in Utah’s Third District Court. 64-year-old Steven Matheney reportedly fired his handgun into the ceiling on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to the Salt Lake County apartment and spoke to Matheney, who had called 911 after […]
ABC4

Utah man sentenced probation after killing girlfriend in 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 was sentenced to supervised probation following a trial.  Steven Scruggs, now 50, was charged in 2019 with the second degree felony of manslaughter and the second degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon. Scruggs had killed his girlfriend, 56-year-old […]
ABC4

Utah man arrested for soliciting minors on son’s phone

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Brigham City man is facing multiple counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly using his son’s confiscated phone to contact minors on his Instagram’s friend list.  According to the police report, the Brigham City Police Department (BCPD) was notified by a mother that her husband used […]
KSLTV

West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
kslnewsradio.com

Layton City Police Department arrest wanted suspect after SWAT operation

LAYTON, Utah — Layton City Police Department arrested a wanted suspect following a SWAT operation Sunday afternoon. LCPD says a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery was in hiding at the Villas on Main apartment complex, located at 1475 N. Main St. SWAT began negotiating with the suspect at around...
ksl.com

Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
kjzz.com

Dad accused of using son's Instagram account to solicit teen photos

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A father in Brigham City has been accused of pretending to be his son on Instagram to try and solicit photos from teenagers. According to the probable cause statement, 39-year-old Brandon, who we are only identifying by his first name to protect the privacy of his son, is facing four charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and a charge of online impersonation.
