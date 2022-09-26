Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man cuts woman with box cutter, threatens to stab others in downtown convenience store
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 27-year-old man cut a woman’s arm with a box cutter inside a downtown convenience store and threatened to stab customers, employees and officers before being arrested Sunday afternoon. Salt Lake City police responded at 12:16...
Gephardt Daily
Man recently jailed in Davis County for auto theft arrested in Salt Lake City in another stolen vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man was arrested in a stolen vehicle Monday, five months after he was arrested on a similar charge, and three months after he pleaded guilty and was jailed in the previous case. Pastor James Lewis, who turned...
Gephardt Daily
Brigham City police: Father charged with impersonating juvenile son on social media, soliciting photos from boy’s underage friends
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Brigham City man is facing four felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after police say he posed as his son on the boy’s Instagram account and asked his son’s juvenile friends to provide nude photos.
Gephardt Daily
Court documents provide new details in Rose Park murder
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 20-year-old man had a handgun in his pocket, blood on his clothes and trouble keeping his story straight following the shooting death of his girlfriend Sunday night in Rose Park. Jayden Wade Fernelius was arrested for...
KUTV
Man accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old girlfriend in SLC had previous arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last couple of weeks, our 2News Investigates team has been searching thousands of records relating to domestic violence cases in our state. A lot of difficult questions have been asked why some cases have not been prosecuted. MURDER SUSPECT: NOT JAYDEN FERNELIUS’...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with South Salt Lake police
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with officers of the South Salt Lake Police Department. South Salt Lake police were called to the area of 400 E. Robert Ave. on reports of a man armed with a gun. SSLPD spokeswoman Daniele Croyle said the incident began sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday.
Taylorsville man accused of firing gun in apartment ceiling
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man who allegedly fired a handgun into his apartment ceiling is facing charges in Utah’s Third District Court. 64-year-old Steven Matheney reportedly fired his handgun into the ceiling on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to the Salt Lake County apartment and spoke to Matheney, who had called 911 after […]
Sister of woman shot, killed by boyfriend speaks out about domestic violence
Police are still investigating a homicide involving Jayden Wade, 20, who officials believe murdered Lyberdee Cisneros, 24, over the weekend in Salt Lake City.
Gephardt Daily
Two arrested after Sept. 16 shooting in Salt Lake City; bookings follow SLCPD Gang Unit investigation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested two brothers as part of an ongoing shooting and robbery investigation, the department announced Monday. Taken into custody were 19-year-old Nay Blu Soe and 22-year-old Klothayu Say. After a search warrant was obtained,...
Utah man sentenced probation after killing girlfriend in 2019
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 was sentenced to supervised probation following a trial. Steven Scruggs, now 50, was charged in 2019 with the second degree felony of manslaughter and the second degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon. Scruggs had killed his girlfriend, 56-year-old […]
Utah man arrested for soliciting minors on son’s phone
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Brigham City man is facing multiple counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly using his son’s confiscated phone to contact minors on his Instagram’s friend list. According to the police report, the Brigham City Police Department (BCPD) was notified by a mother that her husband used […]
ksl.com
Utahn who fired at neighbor's apartment said he mistook gun for flashlight, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man who claims who mistook his gun for a flashlight is facing a criminal charge accusing him of firing into his neighbor's apartment. The 64-year-old man was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with shooting in the direction of a person, a third-degree felony. On...
KSLTV
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police investigating fatal shooting at Rose Park apartment complex
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Salt Lake City’s Rose Park community Sunday night. The investigation began at 8:25 p.m. when Salt Lake City police received a call that a shooting had occurred...
The Justice Files: Accomplice in golf course murder granted parole
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Spencer Cater claimed he just wanted to fit in. It was February of 2009 when Cater was part of a West Valley gang. But police and prosecutors claimed he was more than just an observer. They said Cater was the one who convinced a 14-year old to pull the […]
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: 2 Highland High students, brothers, in custody after guns found in backpacks
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Highland High School students, who are brothers, were taken into custody Monday morning after guns were found in their backpacks. The investigation began at 10:24 a.m. Monday after Highland High administrators contacted police. The guns were found after...
kslnewsradio.com
Layton City Police Department arrest wanted suspect after SWAT operation
LAYTON, Utah — Layton City Police Department arrested a wanted suspect following a SWAT operation Sunday afternoon. LCPD says a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery was in hiding at the Villas on Main apartment complex, located at 1475 N. Main St. SWAT began negotiating with the suspect at around...
ksl.com
Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019
SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
kjzz.com
Dad accused of using son's Instagram account to solicit teen photos
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A father in Brigham City has been accused of pretending to be his son on Instagram to try and solicit photos from teenagers. According to the probable cause statement, 39-year-old Brandon, who we are only identifying by his first name to protect the privacy of his son, is facing four charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and a charge of online impersonation.
ksl.com
Driver arrested after nearly hitting multiple officers investigating crash, police say
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — A man was arrested Sunday after police say he nearly struck multiple officers already investigating a serious crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Race Rybolt Rankin, 28, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of five counts of failing to stop at the command of police.
