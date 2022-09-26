Fair opening delayed until Wednesday, as threat of Hurricane Ian evaluated

The potential threat of Hurricane Ian has delayed the opening of the Northwest Florida Fair until Wednesday.

Fair Director Brian Sparling said on Monday that Arnold Amusements, which provides the midway rides and food booths, had postponed setting up at the fair while they evaluated the approaching storm. He said he expects them to set up Monday and get the mandatory state inspection in time to open at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Northwest Florida Fair hours and admission costs

New hours for the fair, as of Monday morning, are 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Admission to the fair is $5 for adults and children age 10 or older. Younger children get in free. Armbands to ride the Arnold Amusements midway are $25 Tuesday through Thursday and $30 Friday and Saturday.

Sparling said a portion of the fair entry proceeds will go to a nonprofit charity, and he still sees it as one of the few entertainment bargains left.

"There's no parking fees and it's $5 to get in," he said. "So if you and your wife just wanted to come in, take in the sights and get a funnel cake, it's $10 at the door plus whatever you eat. That's a good day."