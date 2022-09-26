ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen announces run for re-election

By John Tuohy, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
First term Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen announced Monday he plans to run for re-election in 2023.

Jensen was elected in 2019 after a one-term stint on the City Council. He succeeded Mayor John Ditslear, who retired after 16 years in office.

Jensen has championed economic development downtown during his tenure, which includes adding apartments in mixed-use developments, such as the Village at Federal Hill, the East Bank and the The Levinson.

The city also has pursued life-science companies and light industrial firms by approving versatile “flex” construction zones.

And fulfilling a campaign commitment, Jensen spearheaded a $113 million rebuilding of Pleasant Street from State Road 37 to over the White River. The Reimagine Pleasant Street project includes new bridges over the White River and Cicero Creek and several roundabouts.

The mayor's office said under Jensen the city has attracted more than $1 billion in new private investment.

“Building on our strong foundation, I am running for re-election because there is more work to be done,” Jensen said in a news release. “Together we can continue to develop our workforce and make generational investments in infrastructure that will keep jobs and families moving to and around our hometown.”

The municipal primary election is May 2, 2023.

Call IndyStar reporter John Tuohy at 317-444-6418. Email at john.tuohy@indystar.com and follow on Twitter @john_tuohy

