ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech athletics seeks fan who blindsided Texas football player in field storming

By Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 5 days ago

During Texas Tech's field storming after the Red Raiders defeated the Longhorns Saturday, one over-zealous male fan ran up to what appeared to be Texas' Ovie Oghoufo and gave him a shove in the back.

On Sunday, Texas Tech released an image from a video circulating on social media showing the incident at Jones AT&T Stadium with a plea to fans to help identify the fan.

"A video clip of a fan pushing a University of Texas student athlete was recently brought to our attention. This behavior is unacceptable and Texas Tech Athletics has turned the matter over the Texas Tech Police Department. We will work together to identify the fan and take further action.

If anyone has information that can assist in identifying this individual, please contact the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-742-3931," a statement from the school read.

American-Statesman beat writer Danny Davis pointed out that court/field stormings usually lead to a $25,000 fine to the school:

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Tech athletics seeks fan who blindsided Texas football player in field storming

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock

Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Jason Landry: Search efforts continue in Luling

LULING, Texas - The search continues for missing Texas State student Jason Landry. It’s been almost two years since he disappeared. "We all have a common cause, we're all passionate people, we want to find Jason," volunteer Catherine Shellman said. About 15 volunteers have walked for miles with search...
LULING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Texas#American Football#College Football#Texas Tech#The Red Raiders#Texas Tech Athletics#Texas Mbb#Tcu#K State Fb
fox34.com

Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a man who was shot in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning has identified him. Police were called to the 4300 block of Canton Ave. at Boston Creek Apartments for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz had...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY

Parking in a public park after hours led to the arrest of an Austin man Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:20, Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with subjects at Jackson Street Park, who were in violation of the city ordinance for park hours. After investigation, Johnathan Winfield, 19 of Austin, was found to be in possession of a vape pen, which contained THC Oil. Winfield was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Major accident in Belton causes traffic delays

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Belton Police responded to a major accident on the southbound side of Interstate 35 on Tuesday morning. The department says the accident occurred at Exit #293B. Traffic was shut down on the southbound side, and was diverted off at 6th Avenue. Police said...
BELTON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man found dead in vehicle Tuesday, Lubbock police now say homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 2600 block of 46th Street for reports of a City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department vehicle blocking the alleyway at 4:17 p.m. LPD...
LUBBOCK, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy