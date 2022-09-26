ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Williamson County business news: Tourism recovery, broadband and a new-look coffee shop

By Cole Villena, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HgfqF_0iAfpKT900

It's been a long summer of record-breaking heat in Williamson County. Now that fall is finally here, what's new in the county's business world?

Coffee and Coconuts becomes Honest Coffee Roasters

Berry Farms coffee shop Coffee and Coconuts started serving morning brews in 2017, but an Instagram post in late August announced that changes were coming to the neighborhood coffee shop. No need to pour one out for the loss of a neighborhood favorite, though — the shop was acquired by Franklin's Honest Coffee Roasters and will continue to serve the community as Honest Coffee Roasters — Berry Farms.4000 Hughes Crossing #120, Franklin, TN 37064 honest.coffee

Countywide visitor spending tops $1 billion in 2021

Middle Tennessee is a prime destination for visitors, but the lucrative tourism industry faced financial setbacks during the coronavirus pandemic. Recent data from the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics, however, points to strong recovery in Williamson County. Visitors generated $1.04 billion in direct economic impact in 2021, the agency reported, marking a 34% increase from 2020 and a return to 2018's pre-pandemic figure. The report estimated 1.3 million visited the county in 2021, a 40.5% increase from 2020. Direct economic impact refers to the direct impact tourists have on an area's spending, job creation and tax revenue.

More new renderings at The Factory

The Factory retail complex is getting a facelift, and new renderings from owner and manager Holladay Properties showcase what the new space will look like. The Factory's distinct water tower will become the focal point of a park-like area, and a new courtyard will provide outdoor gathering space on the Franklin Road side of the property. A previously-announced Grand Hall renovation is set to open in early 2023.

For subscribers: Williamson County, the suburban ‘new frontier’ for American evangelical Christianity

Broadband improvements coming to Williamson County

Williamson County is home to high-tech corporate headquarters and shiny new subdivisions, but some residents struggle to access reliable internet services. The disparity became especially apparent during the coronavirus pandemic, when residents switched to home offices and remote work. A federal report discovered about one in six Tennessee residents are underserved for broadband. Thanks to $14 million in grant funding, announced Sept. 12, improved broadband is coming to Williamson County. Franklin-based United Communications received $53.4 million in grants to bolster service in the county, as well as Bedford, Giles, Lincoln, Moore, Marshall, Franklin and Maury counties. It’s part of a statewide push to provide more reliable and affordable internet access to residents — especially in rural areas.

Williamson County: a new hub for evangelical business

Williamson County has become a hub of evangelical businesses, with companies such as Ramsey Solutions, Educational Media Foundation and Lifeway setting up shop in the rapidly-growing corporate office parks. The Tennessean recently penned an article explaining the influx of Christian-affiliated businesses, and what it means for Williamson County, a community increasingly defined by a network of evangelical Christians who hold political and cultural power.

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetmaury.com

Large waste facility could soon land in Maury County; local officials balk

Maury County could soon be the home to a massive landfill operation at the former Monsanto Chemical Corporation site, and there may be nothing the county can do about it. Representative Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, and State Senator Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, announced Friday their call to action from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to halt the process.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Williamson County to see $17M investment in state-wide broadband expansion

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced a series of grants totaling $53.4 million meant to boost rural broadband internet infrastructure, including $14 million for projects in Williamson County. According to a TDECD news release, the grants will provide broadband access to more than 150,000 homes and businesses...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Museum at Rutherford County Courthouse is a Small Gem of History

While there is much controversy about Brigadier General Nathan Bedford Forrest, to the citizens of Murfreesboro, Tennessee on July 13, 1862 he was a conquering hero as his men stormed into the captured courthouse and freed a number of prominent local citizens who were being held hostage there in retaliation against the Confederates for the killing of some foraging Union scouts. This is just one of the reasons part of the first floor of the Murfreesboro County Courthouse has been turned into a mini-museum.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Business
Williamson County, TN
Business
Franklin, TN
Business
Franklin, TN
Government
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Franklin, TN
luxury-houses.net

Luxurious Lakefront Estate Offers Utmost Privacy in Hendersonville Hits Market for $2.595M

The Estate in Hendersonville is a luxurious home where you can escape your everyday with modern fixtures and finishes now available for sale. This home located at 709 Cumberland Hills Dr, Hendersonville, Tennessee; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,681 square feet of living spaces. Call Patty Copeland (Phone: 615-260-0288) – Platinum Realty Partners, LLC (Phone: 615-906-2129) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WOODBURY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Coffee Shop#U S Travel#Business Industry#Coffee And Coconuts#Honest Coffee Roasters#Franklin Tn 37064#The Factory The Factory
luxury-houses.net

Exquisite Greek Revival Home with Boxwood Gardens and Lush Landscaping in Franklin Lists for $23.25M

The Home in Franklin is a luxurious home with extensive restoration to the period of original construction, now available for sale. This home located at 1711 Old Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,517 square feet of living spaces. Call Janet T Jones – Corcoran Reverie – (Phone: 615-300-5045) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Goodness Gracious

Congratulations to Goodness Gracious for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 26th at 11am. Goodness Gracious is located at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (in the Fountains at Gateway) and can be contacted at 615-603-7834.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WSMV

Chapel Hill residents call for changes to railroad crossing

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live here are raising concerns about a railroad overpass after three siblings died there on Saturday. Those who take the route everyday said it is a dangerous road and believe the crash could have been prevented. Tina Foster said she travels Depot Street...
CHAPEL HILL, TN
ucbjournal.com

Smyrna Based Contour Airlines Announces Largest Expansion in Company History

Smyrna – Smyrna based Contour Airlines recently celebrated the company’s largest expansion with the introduction of service in seven markets across the eastern U.S., connecting the small communities to major airports in Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, and Philadelphia through an interline agreement with American Airlines. “This is a historic...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.

ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
ADAMS, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy