Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
Comments / 0