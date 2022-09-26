ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Thousands of Americans set to receive rebate from $42.5million pot – how to know if you’re eligible

By Karina Mitchell
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

THOUSANDS of Americans are poised to receive a rebate on their energy bills, thanks to a new state approval.

The total pot available is more than $42million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cn4gy_0iAfocU800
Some San Antonio residents will see relief from high utility bills in the form of a one-time rebate starting in November Credit: Getty

Earlier this month San Antonio's City Council approved its budget for the fiscal year 2023.

As a part of the Texas city's plan, all CPS Energy customers in San Antonio will see a rebate on their bill as early as November or December.

As a part of the budget plan, utility customers can choose if they want to keep the rebate for themselves, or pass it on to low-income residents to help them pay down their bills.

They also have the option to send the rebate toward city funding to boost weatherization efforts in a state that often gets hit by strong storms during the US hurricane season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ctAaH_0iAfocU800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wb68q_0iAfocU800

Size of the rebate

The exact amount CPS Energy customers will get back varies, but is set at 13 percent of their July electric bill.

That works out to about $29 for the average residential household that had a $230 bill in July, per the San Antonio Report.

However, the report goes on to say that for 40 large businesses, whose July bills averaged $750,000, that translates to a rebate of about $100,000, per city estimates.

The rebate is thanks to a $75million surplus in San Antonio's budget that came from CPS Energy, due to a hotter than normal summer and the sky-high price of natural gas over the past several months.

CPS Energy contributes roughly 14 percent of its gross revenue to the city every year directly into the general fund.

Opting in or out

CPS Energy President and chief executive Rudy Garza said the utility company wants to move quickly to learn what customers want to do with their rebates, and how they can opt out if they choose to.

“All of this requires effort on CPS Energy’s part to make it happen,” Mr Garza said in the report.

He added the rebates are a welcome relief for many residents struggling since the pandemic.

It comes as CPS is dealing with delinquent accounts that owe roughly $165million.

About $42.5million has been earmarked to go back to customers via the rebates.

Another $7.5million will go toward helping struggling residents, through the utility’s Residential Energy Assistance Partnership (REAP) program.

Of that $7.5million, $5.5million will go toward immediate assistance, and $2million will go toward future assistance.

The rest will remain in the city budget for climate resiliency efforts and sidewalks, per the San Antonio Report.

Other programs helping with energy bills

If you don't live in San Antonio, there are other federal and state programs that could help with energy bills.

Additionally, there are programs that will cover the costs of your equipment repairs or even pay for replacements.

Programs like The Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) reduce energy costs for low-income households by increasing energy efficiency.

WAP offers all kinds of assistance such as:

  • Air sealing (weather stripping, caulking)
  • Attic and wall insulation
  • Heating system improvements or replacement
  • Efficiency improvements in lighting
  • Hot water tank and pipe insulation
  • Refrigerator replacements with Energy Star rated units

Federally, programs like the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) typically provide struggling families with energy credits and payment help worth up to $500.

This particular program provides states with funds allocated to programs associated with home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization, and energy-related minor home repairs.

Since it's a grant, the cash or credits don't need to be repaid.

To check eligibility and apply, visit your state's website or call the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32XjPn_0iAfocU800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QWGR_0iAfocU800

Here's more on why an energy expert warns against drying your clothes on your furnace.

Plus, find out if you are in line to receive a direct payment rebate for $325.

Comments

Eljr99
2d ago

They ripped off the middle to low income people and the credits they offer will not offset the price gouging they did. I bet some of the money will go to upper management as bonuses and city politicians.

Reply
7
