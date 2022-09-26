Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 28)
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 600-block of Pecan Court Tuesday morning at 7:39. Sometime between midnight and the discovery of the burglary, Someone entered their vehicle and stole a 22 caliber rifle and ammunition. The investigation continues. At 9:38 Tuesday morning, Paris Police worked...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 26)
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3200-block of Allen St at 7:48 Friday morning. Someone had entered it during the night and had stolen his wallet and a pistol. The investigation continues. James Burton House. Paris Police assisted a stranded motorist in the 2800-block of...
eparisextra.com
Paris PD investigate criminal mischief case
Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Officers spoke with three victims who reported that their vehicle windows had been damaged by someone.
KXII.com
Paris man charged after leading police on chase
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase around town. Paris Police said they were responding to shots fired in the 1000 block of NE 34th St Sunday, when they observed a car speeding away, coming from the area of the call.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 28, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Anderson,Sabrina Machelle – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE/2ND OFF; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Faulk,Jeremy Landon – Parole Violation Warrant. Rowland,Jimmy Lee – SEAT BELT VIOLATION; POSSESSION OF...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Tamiya Lashae McGee of Arlington on outstanding warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violating her Parole. Her bond is $21,500.
eparisextra.com
The Paris Mannequin Night in downtown Paris is set for Oct.15 on the square from 5 – 9 p.m.
Tickets will be available at Maxey House prior to the event. If available, tickets will be sold the night of the event. This year’s theme for Mannequin Night is Comics, Cartoons & Storybooks. Streets will close from 5-9 p.m to allow for setup. A Zombie Walk starts the event off at 6 p.m. and Live Mannequins pose from 6-8:30 p.m.
Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas
Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 28, 2022
LANG, TRENNY DANA – CCC/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND. BULLOCK, PATRICK JEROME – THEFT OF A FIREARM; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. KNIGHT, OTIS – RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH. FAULK, JEREMY LANDON, JR – VIOL OF PAROLE. MCCARTY, WILLIAM JAMES – POSSESSION OF DRUG...
eparisextra.com
Local law enforcement seize dogs from Clarksville residence during search warrant
Over 10 dogs were seized from a residence on Crader Street in Clarksville during the execution of a search warrant recently. Over 10 dogs were seized from a residence on Crader Street in Clarksville during the execution of a search warrant recently. The Clarksville Police Department extends along with Red...
ksstradio.com
Information About the Preparatory CDL Truck Driving Course at the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Instructor Mike Minihan, standing, explains one of the topics to his students in the preparatory CDL truck driving class. The students are, from left, Ricardo Yanez, David Tilley and David Kemp. Back: Miranda Hodges and Fred Gilstrap. The class is part of the adult education program at the campus. Call 903-885-1232 for more information about the course.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Man Sentenced for Manslaughter
Thirty-eight-year-old Jaime Antoni Castillo-Zavala of Saltillo has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter. The sentence was suspended and amended to 10 years probation, to include 180 days in jail. He must also go to a substance abuse felony punishment facility to complete substance abuse rehabilitation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bodycam video released shows acquitted North Texas ex-cop shooting unarmed Black man, DOJ review requested
WOLFE CITY, Texas — Nearly one week after a jury acquitted him, Hunt County released body camera footage showing former Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas fatally shooting an unarmed 31-year-old man, Jonathan Price. Lucas was charged with murdering Price in October 2020, and his use-of-force response was deemed "not...
eparisextra.com
Patricia Ann Murray || Obituary
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services, with military honors, for 10:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3rd at Detroit Cemetery with Duane Hamil officiating. Patricia Ann Murray, 66, of Paris, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Texoma Health Care Center in Sherman. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services, with...
eparisextra.com
Eulalia Lee Luman Walker || Obituary
Visitation with friends and family will be held at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 27 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Eulalia Lee Walker, 91 years of age passed away at her home on, Saturday morning, September 24, 2022. She left this earthly body to be reunited in Heaven with Jesus and all her loved ones. Her three children and family were by her side when she passed away.
easttexasradio.com
Maxey House Hosts Photography And Archeology Events
PARIS, Texas – Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site is hosting two community events in early October: East Texas Photography on Friday the 7th and Archeology Day on Saturday the 8th. The East Texas Photography event will exhibit the photography of Paris locals Donna Spurgin of Angel Girl Photography and Troy Phoenix. Rarely seen, Maxey Collection photographs will also be on display, and staff will be available to discuss how historians and museums use photography to interpret history. The East Texas Photography event is from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday, October 7. Tickets are $5, cash preferred, and includes a self-guided tour of the house.
KSLA
2nd wildfire in as many days contained in McCurtain County, Okla.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Authorities evacuated everyone living on Spencer Road at Joe Hough Road as a wildfire burned into the night Monday, Sept. 26 in McCurtain County, Okla. The sheriff in McCurtain County said Monday night the first was contained around 9:15 p.m. This happened just northeast...
eparisextra.com
Meals on Wheels Lamar County to host volunteer event on Sept. 29
A delivery volunteer can deliver as little as twice a month, delivery takes less than an hour and can be done on your lunch break. Meals On Wheels Lamar County is in need of volunteers to deliver meals. “A delivery volunteer can deliver as little as twice a month, delivery takes less than an hour and can be done on your lunch break. In fact, several routes can be delivered in as little as 30 minutes,” said Shelly Braziel, Executive Director.
easttexasradio.com
Paris ISD Elementary Campuses “Start With Hello”
Aikin Elementary, Justiss Elementary, and T. G. Givens Early Childhood Center are participating in “Start with Hello” week along with hundreds of schools and youth organizations across the United States. This program, founded by the Sandy Hook Promise, teaches students to be more socially inclusive and connected. They teach students the importance of inclusion of all students through presentations, guidance lessons, assemblies, special events, and campus-wide initiatives that reinforce the prevention of social isolation and loneliness.
KXII.com
Man found guilty of capital murder in shooting death of two
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - It only took a Lamar County jury 20 minutes to find the man guilty of capital murder in the death of Ronald Hostetler, Jr. and Cassie Head. According to Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young, James Heath Elrod, III, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole on Tuesday.
Comments / 0