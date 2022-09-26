A delivery volunteer can deliver as little as twice a month, delivery takes less than an hour and can be done on your lunch break. Meals On Wheels Lamar County is in need of volunteers to deliver meals. “A delivery volunteer can deliver as little as twice a month, delivery takes less than an hour and can be done on your lunch break. In fact, several routes can be delivered in as little as 30 minutes,” said Shelly Braziel, Executive Director.

LAMAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO