Soggy Troll Hobble concludes Alliance 'convention'

By The Alliance Review
 2 days ago
A soggy Sunday didn’t dim the excitement at the Troll Hobble 5K run, a concluding event in the weekend celebration at the Alliance of Trolls Convention. Sponsored by The Troll Hole in Alliance, the three-day event also included a meeting Friday night and a scavenger hunt on Saturday in the city’s downtown. Twenty-four people braved rain and chilly temperatures to take part in the Hobble, which stepped off at the Troll Hole on East Main Street. Alyssa Lynch of Youngstown won the race. The 22-year-old finished in 22 minutes, 18 seconds. Second was 49-year-old Deborah Palmer of Minerva, who finished in 25:12, followed by 34-year-old Douglas Kilgore of Rittman, who ran the course in 27:30. Runners headed to the Carnation City from many areas, including out of state. Runners from Akron, Kent, Columbiana, Orville and Columbus competed with those from Chicago and Herndon, Virginia. The youngest runners were 6-year-olds – a Herndon, Virginia girl and a Rittman male both took part. An 8-year-old from Alliance ran the race, and a 9-year-old from Herndon also took part. The oldest runner was 74-year-old Dick Rutledge of East Rochester, Ohio. The race got a fun kickoff, as Troll Hole owner Sherry Groom, dressed as Sigrid the Troll Queen, led a TikTok dance challenge. The challenge was held at various events as part of the festival, attempting to break a record for the number of “trolls” in a dance number.

