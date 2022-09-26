Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get benefit checks up to $1,261 this week – see the exact date

ELIGIBLE Americans including disabled adults, kids, and seniors over the age of 65 will receive two Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments this month.

SSI benefits are usually sent out on the 1st of the month, but because October 1 falls on a Saturday, payments are being deposited slightly earlier.

The average amount a person gets is $621 and the maximum monthly payment is $841.

Couples who are eligible can receive up to $1,261 a month.

Recipients will receive their payments this coming week on Friday, September 30.

What to do if you suspect an SSI payment is late

If you believe your Social Security check was stolen, you need to contact the SSA office immediately.

If your delay is due to a change in personal information, such as a banking account or address, call your local SSA office or 1–800–772–1213 (Monday through Friday, 7am–7pm).

For any other delays, the SSA suggests you wait three business days for your check to arrive.

After that date, you should call the SSA.

Fourth stimulus check?

Despite inflation hitting a fresh 41-year high and the price of groceries and gas soaring, Congress has not moved yet to cut older Americans more slack.

However, a petition trying to convince lawmakers to send senior citizens a fourth, $1,400 stimulus check, continues to circulate.

Social Security and supplemental security income (SSI) beneficiaries had been hoping Congress will consider a fourth stimulus check.

Eligibility for SSDI

There are two ways you can see if you’re eligible for both SSDI and SSI.

You can apply at the SSA’s separate online portals for both SSDI and SSI.

Also, you can phone the SSA from Monday through Friday between 7am and 7pm at 1-800-772-1213.

Be aware that the average wait time for an application approval typically ranges from three to five months.

Social Security disability insurance

In 2021, the average monthly Social Security payment for the disabled was $1,277.

SSDI aims to provide relief for those with disabilities who can no longer work, or at the same capacity as once before.

The benefit aims to replace a portion of the qualifying worker’s salary.

How much you get will depend on the age you became disabled and your employment history, including the average amount of income you’ve had.

Social Security Disability benefits

SSD helps Americans who have been diagnosed with an injury or medical condition that has prevented them from working.

Although there is no set list of approved disabilities, they are broadly split into 14 categories, according to the Social Security Administration.

Blood disorders

Cancer

Cardiovascular illnesses

Cognitive and mental health conditions

Congenital disorders that affect multiple body systems

Digestive system illnesses

Endocrine disorders

Genitourinary disorders

Immune system diseases

Musculoskeletal issues

Neurological disorders

Respiratory illnesses

Special sense and speech disorders

Skin disorders

Losing SSDI payments

There are a couple of ways individuals can potentially lose benefits.

If a person starts to earn at least $1,040, or $1,740 for those who are blind, they could lose benefits.

Another way you could potentially lose benefits is if a recipient’s health improves to where they are no longer considered disabled.

Maximizing Social Security payments

Work for at least 35 years

Boost your income (earn as much as you can)

Claim spousal benefits

Claim Social Security later in life (as late as 70 if possible)

Check if your children are eligible for SSI

Claiming full benefits

Your full Social Security benefit depends on the age you retire.

If you retire at 67, which is the full retirement age, in January 2022, your maximum benefit would be $3,345.

If you retire at age 62 in 2022, your maximum benefit would be $2,364, according to the Social Security Administration.

If you retire at age 70 in 2022, your maximum benefit would be $4,194.

The SSA also confirmed that the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax would increase this month.

This will increase from $142,800 to $147,000, following an increase in average wages.

Thirty-three states and their own supplemental payments

The following states pay and administer their own supplemental payments in addition to the federal SSI monthly payment.

Amounts vary by state but New York offers an extra $87 a month for individuals or $104 for couples.

Meanwhile, Alabama couples can get a $120 boost.

Alabama

Alaska

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Disability benefits

The Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program pays benefits to you and your family if you worked long enough and recently enough.

You must have paid Social Security taxes on your earnings before becoming disabled.

You must also meet certain requirements defined by the SSA, including a disability that has lasted or is expected to last at least one year or result in death.

The benefit is for life unless the SSA feels you no longer qualify.

SSI payment schedule

The payment schedule for SSI for the remainder of 2022 is as follows:

September 30

November 1

December 1

December 30

How to live on Social Security

Social Security is intended to help those who have retired increase their savings.

Although it is not intended to be a source of sole income, about 12 to 15percent of seniors depend on it for 90percent of their income, according to Yahoo! Finance.

In order to maximize your Social Security benefits, delay claiming, use discounts, stay healthy to decrease healthcare costs, and live in a retiree-friendly living facility if possible.

These actions can help increase savings and maximize Social Security benefits.

Becoming a Representative Payee

A representative payee is a person or organization that is chosen to receive benefits for anyone unable to manage or direct the management of their benefits.

To become a representative payee, you must apply through your local Social Security Office.

If you believe someone you know has become incapable of directing and/or managing their benefits call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778)

Where to report income

New income and income changes can be reported in three ways:

Call the number 1-800-772-1213

For deaf and hearing-impaired, call TTY 1-800-325-0778

Visit your local Social Security office

How to receive a proof of income letter

The SSA.gov website has a proof of income request page.

You can also use this page to obtain more information on services from other government agencies.

Here, you can utilize personalized tools and request a replacement social security card.

When to report your income

New and changing incomes should be reported as soon as possible, and no later than the 10th day of the month following the change.

For example, if work begins on April 3rd, it should be reported no later than May 10th.

More information can be found here.

SSI beneficiaries’ ability to work limited

After beneficiaries make $65 in earnings, their benefits are reduced by 50 cents for every dollar they make.

According to a report from the Urban Institute, this adjustment has not changed since it was created in 1972.

If these numbers were adjusted with inflation they would be over five times larger, according to the same report.

Critics call for updates

SSI advocates are speaking out on the need to update the program.

According to CNBC News, many of the income and asset rules have not been updated since they were created in 1972.

Richard Johnson of the Urban Institute claims, “SSI just provides a bare-bones support for older people and people with disabilities,”

“It really highlights how little support we provide for the most vulnerable Americans.”

Who is eligible for SNAP?

SNAP, commonly referred to as food stamps, helps low-income people buy nutritious food.

To get SNAP benefits, your household must make under a certain income level. Your household includes everyone who lives with you, buys, and prepares food together.

Resources, such as cash or money in a bank account, also affect eligibility.

Currently, households may have $2,250 in resources or $3,500 if at least one person is age 60 or older or disabled.

If you are between the ages of 18 and 49 and able to work but currently unemployed without dependents, you may only be eligible for SNAP benefits for three months within a three-year period.

Differences between SSI and Social Security, continued

Social Security benefits come from a fund that is created by the taxes paid into the system.

SSI benefits come from the U.S. Treasury’s general funds.

In most states, SSI recipients are eligible for Medicaid which helps cover medical bills and other health costs.

Unlike those who receive Social Security benefits, SSI recipients could be eligible to receive food assistance.

Differences between SSI and Social Security

For Social Security benefits recipients pay into the system to receive benefits later on in life.

An individual receives Social Security benefits if they have worked long enough and have paid Social Security taxes.

SSI is not based on someone's prior work or whether they paid into the system.

Fourth stimulus check for SS and SSI claimants, continued

Shannon Benton with the Senior Citizens League told The Sun: “We have received hundreds of emails from people concerned about making ends meet.

“The high cost of living adjustment, for many, just exacerbated their financial woes by bumping their income above program limits to qualify for medicare savings programs and extra help.”

The Senior Citizens League isn’t the only group trying to appeal to Congress.

There’s a petition on Change.org which has gotten more than 3million signatures. It was started by a Denver restaurant owner.

It’s asking Congress to provide monthly stimulus checks of $2,000 for adults and $1,000 for children for the “duration of the crisis.”

Fourth stimulus check for Social Security and SSI claimants?

A fourth stimulus check is in the rearview mirror but it hasn’t stopped independent groups from lobbying Congress to act.

A petition trying to convince lawmakers to send senior citizens a fourth stimulus check continues to circulate.

Social Security and supplemental security income (SSI) beneficiaries have been hoping Congress will consider a fourth stimulus check.

The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan advocacy group, has been calling for a one-time $1,400 stimulus check for Social Security claimants.

The group sent a letter to Congress last year, stating the cost-of-living adjustment, combined with inflation, will hit hard for many older Americans who are on a fixed income.

The proposal came after it was heard from many seniors who shared their hardships in the aftermath of the pandemic.

A bit of COLA history

The first COLA, for June 1975, was based on an increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) between the second and first quarters of 1974, according to SSA.

The COLAs between 1976 and 1983 were based on increases in the CPI-W from the first quarter of the previous year to the first quarter of the current year in which the COLA took effect.

COLAs have been based on increases in the CPI-W from the third quarter of the previous year to the third quarter of the current year in which the COLA took effect in 1983

Payments influenced by COLA

There are three programs run by the Social Security Administration that are impacted by the COLA each year.

Along with Social Security, the adjustment boosts yearly benefits for SSI and SSDI claimants.

In 2022, the average SSI benefit is $621 per month, while the maximum for an individual is $841, according to the SSA.

Eligible couples can receive up to $1,261 per month.

Meanwhile, it’s a little more complex for SSDI.

The benefit amount will depend on the age you became disabled, your employment history (including the average amount of income you once earned), and your period of eligibility.