POTUS

Daily Mail

Biden to announce new rules for airlines and travel sites not to hide TRUE additional fees that made them at least $700 million in 2021 - and after a summer of travel chaos

Joe Biden's Department of Transportation (DOT) is looking to keep airlines and travel websites more accountable after Americans lost $700 million in cancellation and change fees alone in 2021. The president will announce Monday a new rule requiring more transparency on websites to disclose additional fees outside the base ticket...
deseret.com

A new airline rule meant to save you money and spur airline competition

This year has been especially bad for air travel, from high-priced flights to tons of cancellations, but there may be some relief on the way. On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that all U.S. airlines will be required by law to be transparent about hidden fees — such as extra check-in baggage and moving seats to be with a child — for all flights coming into or leaving the United States.
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
CBS DFW

US case against American Airlines and JetBlue heads to court

DALLAS — The government's antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines and JetBlue begins Tuesday and the outcome could determine how closely the Biden administration examines other airline deals, including JetBlue's pending attempt to buy Spirit Airlines.The Justice Department and six states are suing American and JetBlue to break up their partnership in the Northeast, namely New York and Boston.It is a significant test of the administration's opposition to mergers — even though the American-JetBlue partnership is not a full merger. The government argues that the alliance will reduce competition and lead to higher fares.The Trump administration approved the alliance, but the...
Joel Eisenberg

Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets

Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.

