Biden to announce new rules for airlines and travel sites not to hide TRUE additional fees that made them at least $700 million in 2021 - and after a summer of travel chaos
Joe Biden's Department of Transportation (DOT) is looking to keep airlines and travel websites more accountable after Americans lost $700 million in cancellation and change fees alone in 2021. The president will announce Monday a new rule requiring more transparency on websites to disclose additional fees outside the base ticket...
deseret.com
A new airline rule meant to save you money and spur airline competition
This year has been especially bad for air travel, from high-priced flights to tons of cancellations, but there may be some relief on the way. On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that all U.S. airlines will be required by law to be transparent about hidden fees — such as extra check-in baggage and moving seats to be with a child — for all flights coming into or leaving the United States.
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights.
AOL Corp
Biden moves to crack down on hidden airline fees: 'You should know the full cost'
On Monday, the Biden administration announced plans to go after airlines and travel websites if they try to slip in fees after you've picked your flight or even after you’ve bought the ticket. The proposed rule is part of Biden’s overall competition efforts and now will undergo a 60-day...
Biden wants to clamp down on airlines charging hidden fees, which can lead to families spending hundreds of dollars more than they planned
President Biden has proposed that airlines disclose the total cost of a flight the first time it is listed rather than tacking on hidden fees.
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
The World’s Biggest Airline
A recent analysis reveals which airline carried the most global traffic during the pandemic.
United has ordered 515 electric and supersonic aircraft with the first carrying passengers as soon as 2024 — take a look at the carrier's fleet of the future
United is one of the world's biggest investors of electric and supersonic aircraft, having already commited $25 million for 400 eVTOLs.
‘Devastated’: American Airlines to abruptly close SFO flight attendant base
"We feel that the human factor was lacking with this announcement."
American Airlines reveals new premium suites with privacy doors
Privacy doors and lie-flat seats with a chaise lounge option are features of the new premium Flagship Suites that American Airlines plans to roll out on its long-haul fleet in 2024.
What to Do If an Airline Loses Your Luggage: 10 Simple Steps
It’s a terrible feeling to find yourself standing at the airport baggage carousel, watching everyone else retrieve their checked bags and ultimately accepting that yours isn’t coming around the bend. If you’ve ever had to deal with lost luggage, you’re hardly alone. U.S. airlines lost or...
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
US case against American Airlines and JetBlue heads to court
DALLAS — The government's antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines and JetBlue begins Tuesday and the outcome could determine how closely the Biden administration examines other airline deals, including JetBlue's pending attempt to buy Spirit Airlines.The Justice Department and six states are suing American and JetBlue to break up their partnership in the Northeast, namely New York and Boston.It is a significant test of the administration's opposition to mergers — even though the American-JetBlue partnership is not a full merger. The government argues that the alliance will reduce competition and lead to higher fares.The Trump administration approved the alliance, but the...
These are the top 5 American airports based on size, according to a new survey
Overall consumer satisfaction falls as crowds get back to normal.
A man charged in the assault of a flight attendant on an American Airlines plane had to be restrained by fellow passengers and cuffed to a seat
Alexander Tung Cuu Le was arrested and later charged following the incident on a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Biden Administration Wants Airlines to Disclose All Fees (Before You Buy)
Pete Buttigieg is just not messing around. The former presidential candidate and mayor turned Secretary of Transportation is well aware that, at the moment, the state of air travel is suboptimal for the consumer. Flight delays and outright cancellations have become more common, as has lost luggage and other headaches.
Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets
Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.
mrobusinesstoday.com
American Airlines to launch new Flagship Suite seating for upcoming Airbus and Boeing fleet
The new state-of-the-art seating and cabin interiors will be fitted in the new Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 aircraft which are expected to be delivered to the airline in 2024. American Airlines aims to take passenger comfort and luxury a few notches up by giving customers a suite new ride....
Biden admin announces plan to crack down on airline fees
According to a Monday notice of proposed rulemaking from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the proposed rule “would significantly strengthen protections for consumers.”
