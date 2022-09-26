Fetterman Skewers Tucker’s Tattoo Diss

Related
Kelly Clarkson Surprises Scarlett Johansson By Figuring Out The Connection Between Her Kid's Names
"Not a lot of people make that connection," the "Black Widow" actor admitted.
Amy Schumer Jokes About Adam Levine And How ‘Weird’ It Is To Sleep With One’s Spouse
The comedian made the dig at the Maroon 5 singer amid cheating allegations.
'Barney' Docuseries Details Drug Rumors, Violent Backlash Over Beloved Children’s Show
“I Love You, You Hate Me,” set to premiere Oct. 12, documents the rise and fall of Barney the dinosaur.
Chloë Grace Moretz Became A ‘Recluse’ After Viral Body-Shaming ‘Family Guy’ Meme
“To this day, when I see that meme, it’s something very hard for me to overcome,” she said.
Try Guys' Ned Fulmer Reveals Workplace Affair After Dismissal From Group
His statement came less than an hour after the YouTube troupe said it had severed ties with Fulmer.
33 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (Sept.13-26)
"The way I’m complaining about being sick, you would think I’m the husband."
