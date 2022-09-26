ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

SheKnows

Best Exercises for People With Chronic Pain, According to Personal Trainers

Living with chronic pain isn’t easy in any part of your life. However, the good news is you don’t have to forgo your fitness routine. In fact, by committing to a regular workout routine, you’re not only improving your health but your body will feel better too. “Exercise has been called the miracle drug because of the countless benefits to the human body and often recommended as a major component in the management of numerous disorders,” Christopher Harper, PT, DPT, OCS, tells SheKnows. “Exercise improves blood flow to the brain and feeds the growth of new blood vessels and brain cells....
WORKOUTS
Up and Coming Weekly

Suspension training targets strength, balance, stability

Known as Total Body Resistance Exercise, TRX is a specialized form of resistance training. It was developed by former U.S. Navy Seal Randy Hetrix. The suspension training uses body weight to develop balance, flexibility, core strength and stability actively engaging all or some of the body groups together. The concept...
WORKOUTS
WebMD

Exercise and Your Eyes

Keeping a fit body through physical activity (and diet) is important to lead a long, healthy life, but did you know regular, moderate exercise can help keep your eyes healthy, too? This area has been the focus of studies for a lot of research lately. We know the benefits consistent...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Older Adults Lifestyle#Countertop#Ankles#Senior Health#Falls
SHAPE

Deadlifts vs. Squats: Which Is Better for Lower-Body Strength?

When you want to strengthen your lower-body muscles, you've probably got questions about whether the squat or deadlift is best. Without a doubt, both compound exercises can effectively and efficiently work your leg muscles. However, the squat and deadlift target your lower body muscles to a different degree, and therefore which one you use should depend on your specific health and fitness goals.
WORKOUTS
technologynetworks.com

New Type of Pushup Fuels Metabolism for Hours, Even While Sitting

From the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little,” comes a groundbreaking discovery set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: The soleus muscle in the calf, though only 1% of your body weight, can do big things to improve the metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated correctly.
WORKOUTS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
boxrox.com

Landmine Squat Guide – Technique, Muscles Worked, Benefits and More

Learn the benefits, muscles worked, variations, alternatives and technique tips for the Landmine Squat, an underrated but effective and useful barbell strength exercise. The Landmine Squat is an anterior loaded squat where one end of the barbell is fixed to the floor. They can be performed in the gym/box using...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Dumbbell Upright Row: Benefits, Technique Tips, and Muscles Worked

Finding the perfect exercise for sculpting your shoulders can be tough. You want something that will give you results, without putting too much strain on your body. Whatever your fitness goals are, the dumbbell upright row is a great move to help you achieve them. This shoulder-strengthening exercise targets all...
WORKOUTS
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Exercise Tricks Trainers Swear By To Burn More Calories

When it comes to working out, personal trainers stress that it’s most important to practice what works for you and your body, and finding this out through trial and experimentation can be fun! With that said, we reached out to personal trainers and health experts for three quick and easy ways to burn even more calories while exercising, and finding out more about your strength along the way. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Macy Sarbacker, certified personal trainer, wellness expert and Executive Editor of the Macy Michelle Blog.
WORKOUTS
k9magazine.com

Best Weight Loss Dog Foods

If your dog needs to lose a few pounds, the combination of feeding the most appropriate dog food and an exercise regime that is suited to their age, breed and lifestyle is the best way to help your friend achieve their ideal body weight. We have put together a guide...
WEIGHT LOSS

