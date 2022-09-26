Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Two people displaced after Knox County fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least two people were displaced after a fire at Hamilton House Condominiums on Friday evening, Knoxville Fire Department officials said. At around 5:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about smoke coming from an apartment at 1400 Kenesaw Ave. KFD crews initially reported light smoke in the area and soon found a fire in an apartment on the second floor.
WATE
Cocke County prepares for possible impact, flooding from Hurricane Ian
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The worst of Hurricane Ian may be over as it crosses into the Atlantic Ocean, but one East Tennessee county is preparing itself for a worst-case scenario. The new Swift Water Rescue Team in Cocke County has only been in existence for one year,...
Overturned semi-truck off I-40 causes delays in Knoxville morning traffic
Crews were working the scene of an overturned semi-truck at the Papermill Road exit ramp off of eastbound Interstate 40 Thursday morning.
Truck carrying ‘large amount of beer’ overturned on Papermill Drive
Crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer turned over in Knoxville while "reportedly carrying a large amount of beer" according to police.
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
wvlt.tv
Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened on E. Magnolia Avenue Thursday night, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Mart, Erland said. Officers reportedly arrived on scene and found a man who...
Report: Man speeding through Jonesborough caught with 300g of weed
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County deputies arrested a Hampton man Thursday night on various drug charges after pulling him over for speeding, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. Police say Jason S. Hartman, 47, had been speeding on Greenwood Drive when investigators conducted a traffic stop and smelled “a strong odor of […]
wvlt.tv
Man charged with DUI after crashing into KPD cruiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man crashed into a Knoxville Police Department cruiser early Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 1, Raul Gonzalaz, 39, crashed into an unoccupied, parked KPD cruiser on I-40 East near Lovell Road, a spokesperson stated. Officials said a KPD officer...
Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
wvlt.tv
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: West Knoxville home burns
A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville fire crews extinguish Fort Sanders house fire, monitor hot spots
Knoxville fire crews extinguish Fort Sanders house fire, monitor hot spots
Oak Ridge Boy Scouts’ trailer recovered, 4 arrested
The trailer owned by a group of Boy Scouts that was recently reported stolen from a church in Oak Ridge has been located, and two people were and are facing charges according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
Mom of overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
MT. CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year. He got a job, hung out with his parents and sister and was working hard to try and lose weight. But on Feb. 7, Marsha […]
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened on E. Magnolia Avenue Thursday night, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News.
wvlt.tv
Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center, called Springbrook Farm, just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift.
wvlt.tv
E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards. A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles. “We enjoyed riding...
wcyb.com
THP: Man killed in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Greene County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on Chuckey Pike 1500 Block in Greene County. Police say a Nissan Frontier was going north and a Chevrolet Spark was heading south. In a curve, the Chevrolet crossed the center line and struck the Nissan.
GSMNP: Temporary closures on Spur and Roaring Fork Motor Natur Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to release. The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the northbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge to...
