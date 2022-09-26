ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

wvlt.tv

Two people displaced after Knox County fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least two people were displaced after a fire at Hamilton House Condominiums on Friday evening, Knoxville Fire Department officials said. At around 5:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about smoke coming from an apartment at 1400 Kenesaw Ave. KFD crews initially reported light smoke in the area and soon found a fire in an apartment on the second floor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened on E. Magnolia Avenue Thursday night, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Mart, Erland said. Officers reportedly arrived on scene and found a man who...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Report: Man speeding through Jonesborough caught with 300g of weed

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County deputies arrested a Hampton man Thursday night on various drug charges after pulling him over for speeding, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. Police say Jason S. Hartman, 47, had been speeding on Greenwood Drive when investigators conducted a traffic stop and smelled “a strong odor of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wvlt.tv

Man charged with DUI after crashing into KPD cruiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man crashed into a Knoxville Police Department cruiser early Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 1, Raul Gonzalaz, 39, crashed into an unoccupied, parked KPD cruiser on I-40 East near Lovell Road, a spokesperson stated. Officials said a KPD officer...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
WEBER CITY, VA
wvlt.tv

Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location

Those injuries are once again raising concerns about head and neck injuries in football. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors. Updated: 11 hours ago. A Knoxville woman who is an ICU...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: West Knoxville home burns

A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville fire crews extinguish Fort Sanders house fire, monitor hot spots

The McClain family watches the Smokies game in Kodak after evacuating from their home in Tampa. StateMint consignment pop-up returns with largest sale ever. StateMint Consignment pop-up sale is returning to the Knoxville Expo Center with most inventory ever. Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

catch up quick

Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened on E. Magnolia Avenue Thursday night, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News. The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address. Updated: 19 hours ago. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center, called Springbrook Farm, just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift.
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards. A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles. “We enjoyed riding...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

THP: Man killed in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Greene County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on Chuckey Pike 1500 Block in Greene County. Police say a Nissan Frontier was going north and a Chevrolet Spark was heading south. In a curve, the Chevrolet crossed the center line and struck the Nissan.
GREENE COUNTY, TN

