Kate Middleton’s Little Brother James Unexpectedly Honored Queen Elizabeth II in a Way We Know She Would’ve Loved

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKuw8_0iAfnQsV00
Kate Middleton, James Middleton CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS.

Kate Middleton’s little brother James Middleton is also taking part in honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II, and in such a sweet way we know the late Queen would’ve adored.

It’s no secret that the late Queen adored her furry friends, especially her corgis. While James didn’t get a fleet of corgis, he did get quite a few golden retriever puppies from Ella & Co. founder’s dog Mabel. While he’s training them to be guide dogs, she ended up naming one of the pups in honor of the Queen, but not in the way you’d expect.

No, it’s not Elizabeth or Lizzie, but rather Bertie. Let us explain. In a conversation with Hello!, James revealed that one of his pups will be named Bertie, which was the sweet family nickname for Queen Elizabeth’s father King George VI.

He said, “In light of recent events, I wanted a name that is a touching tribute to the late Queen.” The Queen passed away on Sept 8 at the age of 96, and since then, many members of the royal family and extended family have found touching ways to honor the late monarch.

Comments / 21

Betty Jo Kirk
1d ago

why do they keep calling her? Kate Middleton, when she is Catherine duchess of Cambridge and now princess of Wales. are they trying to demean her or what You know Meghan Markle is not in the same category as Catherine

Reply(4)
12
CRC433
1d ago

Katherine is so classy so it makes sense her brother is also.

Reply
12
Aaron Turner
2d ago

brother and sister both gorgeous people!

Reply
19
