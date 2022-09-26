Kate Middleton’s Little Brother James Unexpectedly Honored Queen Elizabeth II in a Way We Know She Would’ve Loved

Kate Middleton, James Middleton CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS.

Kate Middleton’s little brother James Middleton is also taking part in honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II, and in such a sweet way we know the late Queen would’ve adored.

It’s no secret that the late Queen adored her furry friends, especially her corgis. While James didn’t get a fleet of corgis, he did get quite a few golden retriever puppies from Ella & Co. founder’s dog Mabel. While he’s training them to be guide dogs, she ended up naming one of the pups in honor of the Queen, but not in the way you’d expect.

No, it’s not Elizabeth or Lizzie, but rather Bertie. Let us explain. In a conversation with Hello!, James revealed that one of his pups will be named Bertie, which was the sweet family nickname for Queen Elizabeth’s father King George VI.

He said, “In light of recent events, I wanted a name that is a touching tribute to the late Queen.” The Queen passed away on Sept 8 at the age of 96, and since then, many members of the royal family and extended family have found touching ways to honor the late monarch.

