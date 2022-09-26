Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Wheat, corn, and soybeans fall on recession fears
HAMBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn, and soybeans fell on Monday as fears of a global economic downturn and expectations of a bumper wheat crop in Russia weighed. Corn and soybeans were weakened also by forecasts of welcome dry weather during the U.S. harvest. “Fears of recession risk...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans close at two-week low | Monday, September 26, 2022
Corn ended the day down 11¢ to $6.66. Soybeans are down 13¢ to $14.12. The last time corn saw prices this low was Sept. 8, and soybeans haven't been this low since Sept. 12. CBOT wheat closed down 23¢. KC wheat is down 21¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 18¢.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Bond Yields Surge
Stock indices fell in Monday’s trading session, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 1.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.5%. The real estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.64%. Conversely, the Consumer Staples sector (XLP) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.09%.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Anticipating a rerun of June Hogs and Pigs Report
USDA’s September Hogs and Pigs report will be released Thursday afternoon. Their last report in June was remarkable. All the inventory numbers were down 1%. Farrowings were down 1% and the spring pig crop was down 1%. The only number not at 99% of the year before was pigs per litter which was at 100%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dow Jumps 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.05% to 29,440.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 10,968.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.16% to 3,689.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.7% on Wednesday.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops as strong dollar, recession fears weigh
HAMBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday as the strong dollar threatened to hamper U.S. exports while expected increases in interest rates raise the prospect of world recession cutting demand. Continued Ukrainian grain export shipments into world markets also burdened. Soybeans were underpinned by hopes of more...
Agriculture Online
Prices mixed at close | Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Corn and wheat ended the day up. Corn is up 2¢ to $6.68. CBOT wheat is up 13¢ to $8.71. KC wheat is up 14¢ to $9.43. Minneapolis wheat is up 12¢ to $9.43. Soybeans peaked early in the day at $14.34 then declined steadily and closed the day down 3¢ at $14.08.
US Stocks Mixed; Wholesale Inventories Increase 1.3% In August
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 20 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.07% to 29,154.99 while the NASDAQ fell 0.23% to 10,804.74. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.03% to 3,648.44. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 1.2% on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
Wheat firm on war worries; recession gloom weighs on corn, soy
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged up on Wednesday, holding on to strong gains from the previous session with support from concerns over an escalating conflict between major exporters Russia and Ukraine. Corn and soybeans eased as the risk of further supply disruption in the Black Sea zone was outweighed by growing recession worries that pushed the dollar to a new 20-year high and world share prices to two-year lows.
Comments / 0