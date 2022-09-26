ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alec & Hilaria Welcome Newest ‘Baldwinito’

By HuffPost Video
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ikLZ_0iAfmzTB00

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 7 and Share Video of the Newborn with Her Siblings

Hilaria, 38, and Alec Baldwin, 64, just welcomed a new member into their family, which Hilaria marked with a special Instagram post. The 38-year-old entrepreneur shared the news with a video late yesterday afternoon, where she said, “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true.” Hilaria then revealed the newborn's full name: Ilaria Catalina Irena.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilaria#Alec Hilaria Welcome#Newest Baldwinito
Us Weekly

Emily Ratajkowski Says She’s a ‘Recently Single Person’ and ‘Thinking About Dating’ Amid Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Speaking out. Emily Ratajkowski acknowledged her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard for the first time — and revealed she is open to dating again. The revelations came as the model, 31, reacted to a clip about female sexuality on TikTok. "Patriarchy does not give space for the existence of love," The Gardening Theologian said in a […]
HOME & GARDEN
extratv

Meghan McCain Expecting Baby #2

Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are going to be parents again!. McCain confirmed to DailyMail.com that she’s pregnant and having another girl. Meghan and Ben are already the mom and dad of daughter Liberty, who turns 2 this month. The 37-year-old shared, "Ben and I feel so blessed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz411

Ilarious: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria (Hilary) Thomas Welcome 7th Child with Spanish Name Despite Lack of Heritage

Her name is Ilaria Catalina Irena and she is the 7th child born to Alec (formerly Alexander) and Hilary (now known as Hilaria) Baldwin. Neither Baldwin nor Thomas is of Spanish descent. It’s unclear if they can even make a proper paella. But all seven of their children have Spanish names. The other names are Carmen, Leonardo, Romeo, Rafael, Eduardo, and Lucia.
CELEBRITIES
People

Pregnant Meghan McCain Shares First Photo of Her 'Pumpkin' Baby Bump in Halloween-Inspired Snap

The former View co-host revealed on her Instagram Story Monday that she is six months along in her pregnancy with her baby girl Meghan McCain is giving the first glimpse at her pregnancy with baby No. 2. On Monday, the former co-host of The View, 37, showed off her baby bump for the first time with a Halloween-inspired picture on her Instagram Story. In the mirror selfie, McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, stands sideways in an orange sweatshirt with spooky lettering...
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

160K+
Followers
9K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy