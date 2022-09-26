Alec & Hilaria Welcome Newest ‘Baldwinito’

Related
Alec Baldwin And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome 7th Child And The Name Doesn't Disappoint
The couple are now parents to seven children under age 10.
purewow.com
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 7 and Share Video of the Newborn with Her Siblings
Hilaria, 38, and Alec Baldwin, 64, just welcomed a new member into their family, which Hilaria marked with a special Instagram post. The 38-year-old entrepreneur shared the news with a video late yesterday afternoon, where she said, “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true.” Hilaria then revealed the newborn's full name: Ilaria Catalina Irena.
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Ryan Seacrest wipes away tears during emotional moment on Live with co-host Kelly Ripa
LIVE co-host Ryan Seacrest has wiped away tears during an emotional moment on the show. He, along with his co-host Kelly Ripa, celebrated their fifth anniversary of hosting the show. Friday's episode was pre-recorded and looked back at the past five years they spent together. They also celebrated the milestone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'
Sylvester Stallone took a walk down memory lane on Instagram Monday, sharing a throwback photo of himself holding hands with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, a month after she filed for divorce from the actor. In addition to the photo of the pair, Stallone, 76, shared an old family photo...
Emily Ratajkowski Says She’s a ‘Recently Single Person’ and ‘Thinking About Dating’ Amid Sebastian Bear-McClard Split
Speaking out. Emily Ratajkowski acknowledged her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard for the first time — and revealed she is open to dating again. The revelations came as the model, 31, reacted to a clip about female sexuality on TikTok. "Patriarchy does not give space for the existence of love," The Gardening Theologian said in a […]
Meghan McCain Expecting Baby #2
Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are going to be parents again!. McCain confirmed to DailyMail.com that she’s pregnant and having another girl. Meghan and Ben are already the mom and dad of daughter Liberty, who turns 2 this month. The 37-year-old shared, "Ben and I feel so blessed...
Fans are calling out the name of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's seventh child
People are calling out Alec and Hilaria Baldwin after learning what they've decided to name their seventh child. The couple announced on Saturday (24 September) that they had welcomed a baby girl and, although some fans were happy for the growing family, not everyone was impressed. It all sparks from...
Showbiz411
Ilarious: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria (Hilary) Thomas Welcome 7th Child with Spanish Name Despite Lack of Heritage
Her name is Ilaria Catalina Irena and she is the 7th child born to Alec (formerly Alexander) and Hilary (now known as Hilaria) Baldwin. Neither Baldwin nor Thomas is of Spanish descent. It’s unclear if they can even make a proper paella. But all seven of their children have Spanish names. The other names are Carmen, Leonardo, Romeo, Rafael, Eduardo, and Lucia.
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shares First Photo of Her 'Pumpkin' Baby Bump in Halloween-Inspired Snap
The former View co-host revealed on her Instagram Story Monday that she is six months along in her pregnancy with her baby girl Meghan McCain is giving the first glimpse at her pregnancy with baby No. 2. On Monday, the former co-host of The View, 37, showed off her baby bump for the first time with a Halloween-inspired picture on her Instagram Story. In the mirror selfie, McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, stands sideways in an orange sweatshirt with spooky lettering...
Fox Launches War On Halloween
Can pumpkins eye roll? Fox News wants to ban Halloween because of course it does.
HuffPost
