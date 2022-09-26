Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
Kremer of Serve Idaho receives national leadership award
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Serve Idaho Commission Vice Chair Charlette (Char) Kremer of Lewiston recently was named the 2022 Outstanding Commissioner of the year by America’s Service Commissions. The award was presented virtually at the association’s annual Innovation and Leadership Award ceremony Sept. 22. Kremer was appointed...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Lottery delivers 556 books, reading furniture to Rexburg third grade classroom
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Lottery made a special, “Back-to-School” Classroom Wishlist visit to Hibbard Elementary School in Rexburg Tuesday afternoon, delivering 556 new books, reading furniture and book storage to Remi Burton’s third grade classroom. It’s all part of the Idaho Lottery’s “Do Good”...
Post Register
University of Idaho responds to email sent to staff
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The University of Idaho's general counsel sent out a memo last Friday to all staff warning that employees could be fired or face legal consequences if they "promote," abortion in the classroom. In the wake of Roe v Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court, Idaho joined several other states in banning abortions. In a separate law, Idaho also bans the use of public funds to promote abortion and individuals can face legal ramifications under the law.
eastidahonews.com
More Idaho educators apply to temporarily work in positions they’re unqualified to fill
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — At least 79 teachers have applied for emergency provisional certifications this school year, up from 22 at this time last year. State Department of Education’s Certification and Professional Standards Director Bethani Studebaker says it’s too early to identify the causes behind the uptick, but that a statewide teacher shortage in hard-to-fill positions and improved communication with districts could be factors.
Idahoans call out 'advisory question' on general election ballot for leading language
IDAHO, USA — Idaho Governor Brad Little called lawmakers back to the statehouse in August for a special legislative session. The session lasted one day - Sept. 1 - after lawmakers quickly passed House Bill 1. The legislation created $500 million in tax rebates, lowered the state's flat income tax rate to 5.8% and pushed $410 million toward public education.
signalamerican.com
Candy shop voted best in state of Idaho
Weiser Classic Candy is no longer just an area icon. It has become something bigger, the home-grown confectionery winning the 2022 Idaho’s Best Business Award for best candy shop, not only in the Treasure Valley region but the state. “I was blown away,” said Nauman who was notified last...
They’re women. They’re LDS. And they’re speaking their minds on politics.
Women from across Idaho joined a Zoom call on a Wednesday evening in mid-September. There were teachers. A school board member. One woman who is running for office, and one who ran in 2018. They gathered virtually from their corners of the state to talk about public schools — and how they, as members of […] The post They’re women. They’re LDS. And they’re speaking their minds on politics. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
kidnewsradio.com
Southeast Idaho announces first case of Monkeypox
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is reporting the first case of Monkeypox virus infection in a southeast Idaho resident. Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes, and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over. Illness could be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with varicella zoster virus (chickenpox). Most infections last two to four weeks.
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 593 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 593 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
Post Register
Idaho State career and job fair
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Division of Human Resources is partnering with Idaho Fish and Game to host the state career and job fair this Thursday, Sept. 29th from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The event will be hosted at the Idaho Fish and Game campus on 600 S....
‘Top Gun’ Program Comes to Idaho to Combat Fentanyl, Other Drugs
BOISE — As fentanyl use and other illegal drug activity becomes more prevalent locally, regionally and beyond, Idaho officials are looking to take proactive steps forward. This week, Idaho State Police is hosting a “Top Gun” narcotics investigation course at Gowen Field in Boise. Nearly 40 students will partake in the event, with officers hailing from ISP, municipal police departments throughout the state, and Idaho sheriff’s offices.
Post Register
Idaho sees a 60% decline in new people moving in from 2020
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho real estate trends are cooling off. After five straight years of leading the Nation in new move-ins and a staggering 3.4% population increase from April 2020 to July 2021 (according to a MoveBuddha report), trends show a drastic slowdown. According to MoveBuddha's report, Boise...
Did You Know Idaho has a Glacier That You Can Visit?
I lived in Alaska for 4 years and was lucky enough to explore quite a few glaciers up there. I could only handle 4 winters up there, they were LONG and DARK and COLD. Don't get me wrong Idaho certainly gets a real bonified winter. Snow, Ice, cold the whole nine yards, but not like Alaska. When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. I had no idea that Idaho even had a glacier. The gem state does have a glacier, just one. Relative to most glaciers it is fairly small chilling at about 30 acres.
KIVI-TV
Nuclear energy modernization ongoing at Idaho National Laboratory
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — In efforts to step away from carbon-producing energy sources in the country, Idaho National Laboratory is modernizing nuclear power. Now, plans to build a new testing site for nuclear power are underway. The U.S. Department of Energy wants the country reach net-zero emissions by 2050,...
Hilarious Yellow Roadside Signs Are a Special Part of Idaho’s History
There’s no doubt about it. Idaho is a state full of exciting history, fascinating places and fun things to do, but even the proudest Idahoans will agree that driving east on I-84 from Boise can get rather monotonous. We just made that drive last week as we headed to...
This Grocery Store Ranked Idaho’s Best Independent Store, Do You Agree?
We always strive to support local, but in the month of September, Idahoans really double down on supporting local because it’s Idaho Preferred Month!. We’ve covered some local eateries and even incredible Idaho Agriculture facts that will absolutely blow your mind etc. ... But what about local grocery stores or farm shops?
Former lawmaker sentenced for raping an intern appeals to the Idaho Supreme Court
BOISE, Idaho — Aaron von Ehlinger, a former Idaho Representative convicted of raping a 19-year-old statehouse intern and sentenced to 20 years in prison, has appealed his conviction in the Idaho Supreme Court on Sept. 23. KTVB reached out to the court's clerk to obtain the full appeal, but...
Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?
How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!. You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.
Going Fishing In Idaho? Don’t Get Busted For Drugs
When one visits Idaho, it's tough to resist the urge to do a little fishing. With the plethora of beautiful scenery here, we totally get why everyone wants to spend as much time outside as possible. Unfortunately, for this visitor, outdoor time turned into time behind bars. And yes, this...
