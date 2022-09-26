Read full article on original website
'Trunkers' sought for annual Halloween event
BULLHEAD CITY — The Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River once again is conducting Trunk or Treat at Gary Keith Civic Center Park. The event, a safe alternative to trick or treating, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and is open to the community.
Winter wear drive underway
KINGMAN – St. Mary’s Catholic Church Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus has announced their annual Coats for Kids winter clothing drive. They are collecting coats, jackets, sweaters, mittens, hats, scarves, and blankets to help during the upcoming winter season. Donations may be dropped at a number of...
Female athletes fight cancer together￼
KINGMAN – Her personal strife with cancer has motivated a Kingman endurance athlete to help other women recover from the deadly disease and regain their fitness, along with their wellness. Brandy Ramirez is using her SheStrong online community and local support to organize the Monarch Triathlon Superhalf that will stretch from Bullhead City to Kingman on October 22.
Classified Ads for the Week of Sept. 28 – Oct. 4, 2022
Wanted for Kingman Cancer Care Unit’s (KCCU) Annual Arts & Crafts Fair to be held Sat & Sun, Nov. 12 & 13. All hand crafters are welcome. For vendor info call Noreen Welton 928-692-1044. Personals. DON’T. let nursing homes take all your money & assets. Quality & still...
Blue River Health & Wellness hosts grand opening
Guests from all over the community came to celebrate Blue River Health & Wellness’ Grand Opening on September 15. Left to Right: Board Member Rick Campos, Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bo Hellams, City Councilman Juan Lizzarga, Carissa Rodriguez, Jade Mangold, Rylee Roberts, Luna Mangold, Mark Roberts, Owner Nicole Roberts, Becky Perez, Brody Stracener, Mark Perez and City Councilwoman Annette Wegmann. Blue River Health & Wellness is located at 1520 E Hammer Ln Suite 104, Fort Mohave.
Old Miner’s Day celebrated￼
CHLORIDE – Old Miners’ Day will be held in Chloride on Saturday, Oct. 15. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a bake sale at the corner of Tennessee and Second Sts. A horseshoe tournament will be held from 10 a.m. at the Chloride Park. The High Desert Drifters will be performing their gunfights at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Cyanide Springs. The annual Old Miners’ Day parade will begin promptly at noon, with parade signups being taken at Town Hall until 11 a.m.
ASU survey of suicide finds elderly are most at risk in Arizona
The ASU Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety studied suicide trends in the state for the second half of the last decade. Elderly people were at the highest risk. People older than 75 had a rate of about 30.5 deaths by suicide per 100,000 people. Across all demographics, Yavapai...
AZ Dept of Water Resources Holds Public Hearing in Kingman
The Arizona Department of Water Resources will hold a public hearing to take comments regarding Mohave County and the City of Kingman’s request to implement an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA). The meeting will be held at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Auditorium located at 700 West Beale Street Tuesday, September 20th from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm.
PRV maintenance allows BHC to keep water on during well failure
BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City Utilities is investing $20,000 in an emergency repair to a well that serves homes and businesses along Highway 95 from 1st Street to 7th Street. Bullhead City Utilities Staff became aware of an issue affecting the well the morning of Monday, September 26, at 5 a.m. when the City’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system issued a motor fault alarm. An immediate investigation into the problem discovered the motor in the well’s submersible pump had failed, preventing the well from producing water.
Farmers Market on tap Oct. 1
BULLHEAD CITY — A new season of themed Bullhead City Farmers Markets will kick off Oct. 1 with the Pumpkin Patch Market. The Farmers Market will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95. “There’s something for everyone at the Bullhead City Farmers Market,”...
WARMC welcomes three new practitioners
BULLHEAD CITY — Three new medical care providers joined Western Arizona Regional Medical Center this summer, including a new general surgeon and two primary care practitioners. General Surgeon Joanne Rink, M.D., now provides general surgery care, colonoscopies and endoscopies at WARMC. Rink has been in practice since 2002 and...
Judge orders new look at 1-year-old’s death, rejects January indictment
A 28-year-old Arizona man who was indicted in January after a 1-year-old boy's death is now waiting to see if a new grand jury will indict him
Legal Notices for the Week of Sept. 28 – Oct. 4, 2022
ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OF BULLHEAD REGIONAL HABITAT FOR HUMANITY, INC. Pursuant to A.R.S. Section 10-11006, Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., and Arizona corporation, by and through its Board of Directors, hereby adopts the following Articles of Amendment to its Articles of Incorporation: 1. The name of the Corporation before adoption of the Amendment: Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc. 2. The Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation, as adopted by the Board of Directors, effective as of August 18, 2022, are as follows: A. RESOLVED, paragraph 1 of the Articles of Incorporation for Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., be, and it hereby is, amended to read as follows: “1. The name of this corporation is: Bullhead Regional Fuller Center for Housing, Inc.” B. RESOLVED, paragraph 5(a) of the Articles of Incorporation for Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., be, and hereby is, amended to read as follows: “(a) Said organization is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and/or scientific purposes, including, for such purposes, the making of distributions to organizations that qualify as an exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code or corresponding section of any future federal tax code.” C. RESOLVED, paragraph 5(d) of the Articles of Incorporation for Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., be, and thereby is, amended to read as follows: “(d) To support and benefit solely The Fuller Center for Housing and the affiliate projects of The Fuller Center for Housing now existing or hereafter established in Northwestern Arizona by seeking gifts, grants, and support which shall be held, administered, and disposed of to support and benefit their Affiliate in Northwestern Arizona, other affiliates, or The Fuller Center for Housing.” D. RESOLVED, paragraph 7 of the Articles of Incorporation for Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., be, and it hereby is, amended to read as follows: “7. The powers and activities of the Corporation shall be limited as follows: (a) No part of the net earnings of the Corporation shall inure to the benefit of, or be distributable to any of its members, trustees, officers, or other private persons, except that the organization shall be authorized and empowered to pay reasonable compensation for services rendered and to make payments and distributions in furtherance of the purposes set forth in the purpose clause hereof. No substantial part of the activities of the Corporation shall be the carrying on of propaganda, or otherwise attempting to influence legislation, and the Corporation shall not participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distribution of statements) any political campaign on behalf of any candidate for public office. (b) Notwithstanding any other provision of this document, the organization shall not carry on any other activities not permitted to be carried on (a) by any organization exempt from federal income tax under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or (b) by an organization contributions to which are deductible under section 170(c)(2) of the Internal Revenue Code or corresponding section of any future federal code or a corporation organized and existing under the “not for profit” provisions of the State of Arizona. (c) The Corporation shall be operated, supervised, or controlled by the Affiliates and shall distribute its net earnings to the Affiliates or The Fuller Center for Housing in such manner as the Corporation may prescribe.” E. RESOLVED, paragraph 8(i) of the Articles of Incorporation for Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., be, and it hereby is, amended to read as follows: “ … (i) The Fuller Center for Housing, a Georgia Nonprofit Corporation and a corporation exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, as amended; …” 3. Attached as Exhibit A and filed herewith and the fully executed Articles of Incorporation as amended and Acceptance of Statutory Agent. DATED this 18th day of August, 2022. /s/ Daniel J. Oehler, Director /s/ Richard T. Tempelman, Director STATE OF ARIZONA ss. COUNTY OF MOHAVE On this 18th day of August, 2022 before me, the undersigned Notary Public personally appeared Daniel J. Oehler and Richard T. Tempelman, known or proved to me to be the persons whose names are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged that they executed the same for the purposes therein contained. /s/ Patricia L. Emond, Notary Public, My Commission Expires 12-1-2023.
Golden Valley man killed in crash￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A single vehicle traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Officers responded at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, September 25 to the incident on Highway 68, just north of the Laughlin Bridge. “A vehicle headed southbound on highway 68 somehow lost control, crashed into the guard rail...
Footage released on Kingman officer-involved shooting￼
KINGMAN – Footage from body camera equipment capturing the deadly Kingman police shooting of a non-cooperative civilian has been posted on the Facebook page of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). The agency is conducting an independent review of the September 15 encounter that resulted in the death of 36-year-old Marcus Fuentes.
Taxes, inflation are out of hand￼
More taxes! City plans to increase sales tax, with prop 415, Kingman is higher than Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City, with inflation, sales tax revenues skyrocketing and gas prices doubling. Gas tax ((HURF funds- for roads only!) have gone ballistic. That’s not enough? Maybe we need better management.
Some Bullhead residents without water service this afternoon
BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City Utilities is responding to a water service outage affecting homes and businesses along Highway 95 from 1st Street to 7th Street. A pump motor at a well site in the area failed early this morning, preventing the well from producing water. Bullhead City Utilities has been working to reroute water to the area from different sections of the water system while the motor is repaired. Water service to the area is being restored momentarily. Customers can expect lower than normal water pressure and discolored water due to sediments stirred up by the change in flow direction. Customers should remain confident the water is still safe. Bullhead City Utilities suggests customers may flush discolored water through an outside hose bib to clear their lines.
Fentanyl seized in Bullhead residence bust
BULLHEAD CITY – Approximately 2,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl have been seized by the Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET). Detectives were conducting follow-up on some information they received about narcotic activity occurring at a residence in the 900 block of Ramar Road at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20.
Officer shooting in BHC deemed justified￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Two Bullhead City police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in the shooting of a civilian after she allegedly robbed a pharmacy on January 19, 2022. Patsy Thompson, 83, Laughlin was shot during the encounter with officers Michael Santa Rosa and Angel Gomez. Authorities reported the...
Underground fault causes power outage
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ – An electrical fault in the underground feeder line in the Big Bend area caused an extended outage for over 2,300 members Monday, September 26. The fault happened at 7:10 p.m. and caused a circuit breaker to lock open, affecting 2,305 members in the area from Riverview Drive south to Palo Verde Meadows, including Rotary Park as well as the Miracle Mile strip, to lose power.
