As Hurricane Ian hits, how are Oklahomans lending a hand?
OKLAHOMA CITY — As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, how are Oklahomans lending a hand?. The Red Cross Oklahoma team arrived on Tuesday. They will provide relief to those who need it, and right now, their main mission is helping those in Florida. "And even to help them...
Video: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
What's already hit Cuba is now eyeing Florida, as Tampa and the southwestern part of the state prepare for a storm unlike anything it's seen in 100 years. Watch the video above to learn more.
Oklahoman sheltering in place at Walt Disney World while Hurricane Ian approaches
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoman is sheltering in place at Walt Disney World as Hurricane Ian hits Florida’s western coast. As the storm continues to move in, KOCO 5 knows several Oklahomans are there visiting. "Hunker down and ride it out," said Steven Woolbright, who is on vacation...
When hurricanes track far east it impacts Oklahoma weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a very dry weather pattern for Oklahoma! As you can see the jet stream is coming in from the west northwest with some systems / fronts but little or no moisture to work with in part due to the hurricane stalling out to our southeast next few days.
Florida braces for Hurricane Ian as it intensifies in Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Here’s the latest on Hurricane Ian:. As of 5 p.m. ET, Hurricane Ian has maximum sustained...
Watch live video as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Here's the latest on Hurricane Ian:. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near...
Linemen from Edmond head to Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall
EDMOND, Okla. — Hurricane Ian is just hours away from making landfall in Florida. The Oklahoma Standard already has been on display as crews have left the Sooner State to help those impacted. That continued Wednesday morning as a group of linemen from Edmond heads to Florida. Seven linemen...
Could Hurricane Ian affect Oklahoma’s already-increasing gas prices?
There's potential that the current uptick in prices Oklahomans are seeing at the pump could increase further, depending on where Ian hits.
