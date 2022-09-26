ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KOCO

As Hurricane Ian hits, how are Oklahomans lending a hand?

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, how are Oklahomans lending a hand?. The Red Cross Oklahoma team arrived on Tuesday. They will provide relief to those who need it, and right now, their main mission is helping those in Florida. "And even to help them...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Video: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

What's already hit Cuba is now eyeing Florida, as Tampa and the southwestern part of the state prepare for a storm unlike anything it's seen in 100 years. Watch the video above to learn more.
FLORIDA STATE
KFOR

When hurricanes track far east it impacts Oklahoma weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a very dry weather pattern for Oklahoma! As you can see the jet stream is coming in from the west northwest with some systems / fronts but little or no moisture to work with in part due to the hurricane stalling out to our southeast next few days.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Florida braces for Hurricane Ian as it intensifies in Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Here’s the latest on Hurricane Ian:. As of 5 p.m. ET, Hurricane Ian has maximum sustained...
FLORIDA STATE
KOCO

Watch live video as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Here's the latest on Hurricane Ian:. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near...
FLORIDA STATE
KOCO

Linemen from Edmond head to Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall

EDMOND, Okla. — Hurricane Ian is just hours away from making landfall in Florida. The Oklahoma Standard already has been on display as crews have left the Sooner State to help those impacted. That continued Wednesday morning as a group of linemen from Edmond heads to Florida. Seven linemen...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Drought Impacting Oklahoma's Lake Levels

As Oklahoma’s drought rages on, with no end in sight, lake levels across the state continue to drop. The lack of rain is taking a toll on lakes across Oklahoma. On Eufaula Lake, you can see many boat docks are now on dry land because of low water levels.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

One Oklahoma Town Named 17th Best Place To Live In US

I always hate to hear someone say things like "I hate living in Lawton" or "I just can't wait to get out of here." Sometimes people actually mean it and they're destined to move beyond. The other 95% of the time, it's usually just something people say to make up for a severe lack of personality.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Cold case involving Oklahoma State Fair remains unsolved

OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been 41 years that a cold case involving the Oklahoma State Fair has remained unsolved. In 1981, an active search was underway for two 13-year-old girls who were last seen at the fair on Sept. 26. Four decades later, there are still no answers....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTBS

Oklahoma's governor calls to end state grocery tax

Oklahoma City, OK_ A push to end grocery taxes in Oklahoma. Governor Stitt is calling for the change due to the rising cost of food. Groceries have increased 13.5% and items like bread and milk are up a whopping 17%. Right now, Oklahoma is one of 13 states that add...
OKLAHOMA STATE

